Carver High gets historical marker

Joyce Brown, daughter of William A. Brown, the one and only principal at Carver High School, speaks at an unveiling of a historical marker outside Carver College and Career Academy on Friday, Sept. 20. Carver High school opened in 1948 for Chesterfield County’s black students and closed in 1970 as a result of the 1954 Supreme Court Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka decision, which declared that racially segregated public schools were unequal. After the ceremony, the marker was placed along Route 10 in front of the school, which is now Carver College and Career Academy. (Caleb M. Soptelean photo)