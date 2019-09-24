Trending

Carver High gets historical marker

CommunityHistorySchools September 24, 2019 Caleb M Soptelean

scroll416
Joyce Brown, daughter of William A. Brown, the one and only principal at Carver High School, speaks at an unveiling of a historical marker... Carver High gets historical marker

Joyce Brown, daughter of William A. Brown, the one and only principal at Carver High School, speaks at an unveiling of a historical marker outside Carver College and Career Academy on Friday, Sept. 20. Carver High school opened in 1948 for Chesterfield County’s black students and closed in 1970 as a result of the 1954 Supreme Court Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka decision, which declared that racially segregated public schools were unequal. After the ceremony, the marker was placed along Route 10 in front of the school, which is now Carver College and Career Academy. (Caleb M. Soptelean photo)

Oct. 25 golf tourney to raise funds for colorectal cancer research

Golf Sep 25, 2019

The “Tee It Up for Travis” golf tournament and celebration will...
‘It takes a village’: ChesterFest is Saturday

‘It takes a village’: ChesterFest is Saturday

Events Sep 24, 2019

The popular ChesterFest event is back Saturday, Sept. 28....
Salem Church educator is ‘Principal of the Year’

Salem Church educator is ‘Principal of the Year’

People Sep 24, 2019

Monique Booth likes being a “princiPAL.” So much so,...
School board candidates profiled for Nov. 5 election

School board candidates profiled for Nov. 5 election

School Board Sep 24, 2019

DALE DISTRICT Debbie Graves Bailey (R) Age: 57 Occupation:...

FOLAR to host ‘Paddle-or-Battle’ Sept. 28

Outdoors Sep 24, 2019

All levels of paddlers welcome to preserve the Appomattox River during...

Anti-human trafficking event coming Sept. 30

Announcements Sep 24, 2019

The Richmond Justice Initiative is hosting an anti-human trafficking event Monday,...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.