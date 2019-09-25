Oct. 25 golf tourney to raise funds for colorectal cancer research
GolfSports September 25, 2019 Caleb M Soptelean
The “Tee It Up for Travis” golf tournament and celebration will be held Friday, Oct. 25, at the Country Club of Petersburg, 1250 Flank Road.
The event will include prizes, food, beverages and 18 holes of golf.
Chester resident Travis Gathright died of colorectal cancer in January of 2018 at age 42.
Fee for one person is $100. A shotgun start is at 11 a.m. with an awards and appetizers social at 4 p.m.
To register or for more information, go online at teeitupfortravis.org.
