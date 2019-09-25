Trending

Oct. 25 golf tourney to raise funds for colorectal cancer research

GolfSports September 25, 2019 Caleb M Soptelean

The “Tee It Up for Travis” golf tournament and celebration will be held Friday, Oct. 25, at the Country Club of Petersburg, 1250 Flank...

The “Tee It Up for Travis” golf tournament and celebration will be held Friday, Oct. 25, at the Country Club of Petersburg, 1250 Flank Road.

The event will include prizes, food, beverages and 18 holes of golf.
Chester resident Travis Gathright died of colorectal cancer in January of 2018 at age 42.

Fee for one person is $100. A shotgun start is at 11 a.m. with an awards and appetizers social at 4 p.m.

To register or for more information, go online at teeitupfortravis.org.

Oct. 25 golf tourney to raise funds for colorectal cancer research

Golf Sep 25, 2019

The “Tee It Up for Travis” golf tournament and celebration will...
‘It takes a village’: ChesterFest is Saturday

‘It takes a village’: ChesterFest is Saturday

Events Sep 24, 2019

The popular ChesterFest event is back Saturday, Sept. 28....
Salem Church educator is ‘Principal of the Year’

Salem Church educator is ‘Principal of the Year’

People Sep 24, 2019

Monique Booth likes being a “princiPAL.” So much so,...
School board candidates profiled for Nov. 5 election

School board candidates profiled for Nov. 5 election

School Board Sep 24, 2019

DALE DISTRICT Debbie Graves Bailey (R) Age: 57 Occupation:...

FOLAR to host ‘Paddle-or-Battle’ Sept. 28

Outdoors Sep 24, 2019

All levels of paddlers welcome to preserve the Appomattox River during...

Anti-human trafficking event coming Sept. 30

Announcements Sep 24, 2019

The Richmond Justice Initiative is hosting an anti-human trafficking event Monday,...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.