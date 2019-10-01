Mixed-use development at Courthouse area?

A 124-acre development is being proposed for the northeast corner of Courthouse Road and Route 10. The site at 8701 Iron Bridge Road would...

The site at 8701 Iron Bridge Road would include 270,000 square feet of retail, including an anchor store of 50,000 square feet. Also proposed for the property are 65,000 square feet of offices, 65,000 square feet of medical offices, a 130-room hotel, 300 apartment units and 140 townhouses.



A prospectus calls the development “upscale” and says it would provide “a sense a urban living in a suburban setting.”



The site – which currently consists of three parcels, two of which are owned by the county – previously housed a family gas station and home known as Spencer Brothers Inc.



A 64.7-acre parcel owned by WSWL Properties of 10311 Nestor Road is currently zoned C-5 (commercial). The county parcels are zoned agricultural.

A rezoning application – which requests C-3 zoning along with a conditional use permit and a conditional use planned development – was filed with the county Aug. 25.

The case — under the name Chesterfield LLC — is on the Oct. 15 Planning Commission agenda. However, developer’s attorney Andrew Condlin has requested a deferral to Nov. 19.



The developer is Jim Dunphy of Dunphy Properties of Tampa. Shuler Properties of Atlanta is also involved.



A phone call and email to Dunphy were not returned. A phone call to the developer’s local representative, Andrew Condlin, was also not returned.