Chester UMC choir invited to sing in NYC

Josh Wortham

A 50-person choir from Chester United Methodist Church will be singing in New York City in a couple of months.



The choir was invited to participate in the performance of Joseph Martin’s and Heather Sorenson’s “Christmas Dreams” as part of the Distinguished Concerts International New York concert series. The performance at Carnegie Hall is planned for Nov. 17.



The Chester UMC choir will join other choristers to form the Distinguished Concerts Singers International. Conductor and composer Martin will lead the performance and will serve as the clinician for the residency. Sorenson will be present as DCINY composer-in-residence as well as accompanist and piano soloist for the performance.



“Chester United Methodist Church received this invitation because of the quality and high level of musicianship demonstrated by the singers as well as the exceptional quality of their audition recording,” said Jonathan Griffith, artistic director and principal conductor for DCINY.



“We take a musical mission tour every other summer, but this will be our most prestigious venue yet!” said Josh Wortham, who has been directing the Chester UMC chancel choir for over 15 years.



“It is an absolute honor to have been invited to be part of this concert,” he said. “Our choir works hard every week preparing music that glorifies God and draws others into the Spirit’s presence in worship. I am delighted for the choir to get the chance to offer praise on one of the most prestigious musical stages in the country.”



Continuing, “There are few things that compare to the feeling of standing where so many greats have performed! We will join forces with other choirs from around the nation, along with a full orchestra, as we perform under the direction of Joseph Martin, who is one of the top names in Christian choral music living today.”