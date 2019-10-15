Fall fashion show to benefit the James House

A “brunch at Tiffany’s” fall fashion show and champagne luncheon will be held Nov. 13 to benefit The James House, which provides no-charge, confidential...

The Southside Virginia Association of Realtors will host the second-annual event at 11 a.m. at American Legion Post 284, 505 Springdale Ave., Colonial Heights. The event will begin at 11:30 a.m.



Clothing will be modeled by SVAR members and provided by Dillard’s at Stony Point. Last year’s show featured multiple clothing categories, from sleepwear to slinky gowns, casual to cozy, holiday styles to picture-perfect professional.



Lunch will be catered by Everyday Gourmet.



This event is open to the public. Tickets are $35 per person and may be purchased at the SVAR office, 114 Maple Grove Ave., Colonial Heights. A minimum of 10 tickets must be purchased to reserve an entire table.



For more information, email dmarchant@svarealtors.com or call (804) 520-4496.