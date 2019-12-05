CCPL hosting annual Artisans’ Bazaar on Dec. 7

The Chesterfield County Public Library is hosting the Artisans’ Bazaar, an annual event featuring 33 local artisans who will display and sell their work....

The Chesterfield County Public Library is hosting the Artisans’ Bazaar, an annual event featuring 33 local artisans who will display and sell their work. Some of the custom-made items include handcrafted jewelry, pewter figurines, soaps, photography, watercolors, and crocheted items. The event is a fundraiser for Chesterfield County Public Library, LaPrade Library Friends’ group.

The Artisans’ Bazaar is Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at LaPrade Library, 9000 Hull Street Road, North Chesterfield, 23236. For more information visit library.chesterfield.gov or call (804) 751-CCPL.

CCPL programs are brought to you with generous support from Friends of the Chesterfield County Public Library.

For all the latest CCPL updates visit us on YouTube, https://youtu.be/COhASa5wWew, follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

