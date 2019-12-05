Christmas Mother Auction raises over $50,000

Trending
CharityCommunity December 5, 2019 Press release

The 13th annual Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas Mother Live/Silent Auction took place Nov.16 at the Cultural Center of India.  The event brought in over $50,000 for the Christmas Mother program.  The auctioneer, Wayne Covil of television station WTVR, made the evening’s bidding a festive affair.  The guests enjoyed delicious heavy hors d’oeuvres and music by Uncommon. If you wish to help the Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas Mother’s mission, check out their Web site, CCHchristmasmother.com

Community Dec 5, 2019

Development Dec 5, 2019

Community Dec 5, 2019

Charity Dec 5, 2019

Commentary Dec 5, 2019

CCPL hosting annual Artisans’ Bazaar on Dec. 7

Events Dec 5, 2019

