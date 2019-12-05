Christmas Mother Auction raises over $50,000

The 13th annual Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas Mother Live/Silent Auction took place Nov.16 at the Cultural Center of India. The event brought in over $50,000...









The 13th annual Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas Mother Live/Silent Auction took place Nov.16 at the Cultural Center of India. The event brought in over $50,000 for the Christmas Mother program. The auctioneer, Wayne Covil of television station WTVR, made the evening’s bidding a festive affair. The guests enjoyed delicious heavy hors d’oeuvres and music by Uncommon. If you wish to help the Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas Mother’s mission, check out their Web site, CCHchristmasmother.com

