 On November 23 Boy Scouts from the Arrohattoc District dropped off bags they collected in neighborhoods to provide meals in support of Feed More. The Scouting For Food drive, a staple in the Boy Scout program, provided over 110,000 meals last year.  This year marks the 32nd year of the annual food drive in the Heart of Virginia Council. Between the three sites in the Arrohattoc District, scouts collected 4,485 bags. Boy Scouts noted, that if a bag was missed during the pickup, it can be dropped off at any Kroger store.

“Because of the tremendous volume received from our community,  the collections are sent to Feed More, where other food banks like the Chesterfield Food Bank can acquire food when supplies are low at our local food banks,” said Tammy Ridout, Scouting For Food chair.  “This is an opportunity for the scouts and the community to support multiple programs at once, as Feed More provides meals for Meals on Wheels, the Weekend  Backpack program, The Emergency Food Assistance Program and so many other worthwhile programs.”

