Chesterfield County Public Schools launches Hall of Fame

Over the course of more than 150 years, Chesterfield County Public Schools has been served by outstanding people. Whether it’s teachers, administrators, support staff or community volunteers, the nationally recognized school division has been supported by individuals who have given their time and talents to impact students’ education in a meaningful way.

In recognition of this exceptional work, Chesterfield County Public Schools and the Chesterfield Education Foundation will be honoring up to 13 individuals for their superior contributions to the education of Chesterfield County students. The creation of a Chesterfield County Public Schools Hall of Fame will recognize individuals for making a significant difference in county schools.

The inaugural class of CCPS Hall of Fame members will be inducted in March 2020, with annual inductions intended moving forward. The Hall of Fame will be a way to honor and thank educators and community members who have dedicated their time and effort to support students throughout their learning times.

Nominees should be memorable educators and volunteers who have made a significant difference in our schools. To be eligible for the Chesterfield County Public Schools Hall of Fame, the nominee must:

Have served as a full-time employee in Chesterfield County Public Schools for at least seven years;

Have been retired from Chesterfield County Public Schools for at least five years; and

Have achievements in education that have distinguished the nominee from contemporaries.

To nominate an educator, administrator, support staff member or community volunteer who has made a lasting impact on students, schools and community, please fill out the form’ http://bit.ly/CCPS-2020-Hall-of-Fame is the address.

Nominations are due Jan. 6.

Honorees will be notified by late January and will be honored at the Hall of Fame Gala, scheduled for March 26 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Midlothian.

Proceeds from this year’s event will go to support Communities in Schools of Chesterfield and the Chesterfield Education Foundation. Future years’ event proceeds will go towards other local nonprofit organizations that support Chesterfield County Public Schools, its students and their families.

If you have any questions, please contact the Office of Family and Community Engagement at 639-8690, ext. 1111.

