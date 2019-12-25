Police blotter

BEACH RD (76xx block) 11/18/2019 11 a.m. – Electronics stolen from business. BEULAH RD (55xx block) 12/13/2019 8:05 a.m. – Vandalism to a residence....

BEACH RD (76xx block) 11/18/2019 11 a.m. – Electronics stolen from business.

BEULAH RD (55xx block) 12/13/2019 8:05 a.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

BRENTWOOD CR (29xx block) 11/29/2019 5 p.m. – Nothing reported stolen during burglary.

BRIMEY PL (47xx block) 12/10/2013 10:30 p.m. – Electronics and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

BURNT OAK DR (48xx block) 12/12/2019 9:53 p.m. – Robbery with a firearm. Money taken from victim.

CHESTNUT RIDGE RD (180xx block) 12/13/2019 3:30 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

COACH RD (96xx block) 12/11/2019 10 p.m. – Firearms stolen from vehicle.

COASTLINE CR (41xx block) 12/15/2019 12:50 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

COGBILL RD (47xx block) 12/15/2019 7 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed

COGBILL RD (49xx block) 12/13/2019 9:20 a.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.

COURTHOUSE RD 103xx block) 12/11/2019 1:30 p.m. – Electronics stolen from school building

CRICKLEWOOD DR (59xx block) 12/13/2019 11 a.m. – Front door entry during burglary. Consumable goods, electronics, and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

CURTIS ST 42xx block) 12/07/2019 1:48 p.m. – Nothing reported stolen.

DULWICH DR (31xx block) 12/12/2019 9 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

E HUNDRED RD (27xx block) 12/15/2019 2:15 a.m. – Front door entry during burglary. Nothing reported stolen from business.

FAIREN LN (152xx block) 12/15/2019 9:23 p.m. – Robbery with a firearm at a residence. Money taken from victim.

GREYLEDGE BLVD (10xx block) 12/15/2019 Noon – Clothing, consumable good, electronics, and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

HALLOWAY AVE (203xx block) 12/11/2019 2:10 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Throwing Missiles

HALLOWAY AVE (203xx block) 12/15/2019 7:15 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Accidental Discharge

HARROWGATE RD (155xx block) 12/13/2019 6:30 a.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

HICKORY RD (74xx block) 12/15/2019 1 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge

HILLER DR (139xx block) 12/12/2019 12 p.m . – Electronics and jewelry stolen from residence during burglary.

HILLTOP FARMS (40xx block) 12/13/2019 2 p.m. – Front window entry during burglary. Nothing reported stolen.

HOPKINS RD (47xx block) 12/10/2019 1 p.m. – Vandalism to a school building.

IRON BRIDGE PZ (120xx block) 12/15/2019 8:45 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous stolen crom department store.

IRON BRIDGE RD (100xx block) 12/13/2019 7 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Commercial

IRON BRIDGE RD (112xx block) 11/01/2019 Noon – Miscellaneous items stolen from business.

IRON BRIDGE RD (64xx block) 12/12/2019 12:38 a.m. – Strong-arm robbery at drug store. Money taken from store.

IRONGATE DR (64xx block) 12/11/2019 4 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from church.

IRONGATE DR (67xx block) 12/15/2019 5 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

JEFERSON DAVIS HWY (171xx block) 08/26/2019 12:01 a.m. – Electronics and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (166xx block) 12/14/2019 3:40 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (121xx block) 12/13/2019 9:15 p.m. – Electronics stolen from discount store.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (132xx block) 12/12/2019 3:19 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (135xx block) 09/01/2019 Noon – Bicycles stolen from residence.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (160xx block) 12/14/2019 Noon – Vandalism to a vehicle.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (68xx block) 12/16/2019 9:30 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (74xx block) 12/16/2019 11:12 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (97xx block) 12/14/2019 9 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.

LINGLE LN (54xx block) 12/11/2019 1 a.m. – Electronics, firearms. money, and miscellaneous items stolen from company vehicle.

LONGHOUSE LN (177xx block) 12/16/2019 8 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Possession

MAJESTIC CREEK CT (13xx block) 12/08/2019 3 p.m. – Side window entry during burglary. Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

MEADOWDALE BLVD (31xx block) 12/11/2019 Noon – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.

NORCLIFF RD (25xx block) 12/14/2019 Noon – Rear window entry during burglary. Nothing reported stolen.

PINE ORCHARD CT (70xx block) 12/13/2019 1 a.m. – Firearms stolen from vehicle.

RHODES LN (75xx block) 12/07/2019 10:55 a.m. – Clothing and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

RIVE WALK AVE (137xx block) 11/04/2019 8 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

RIVER ROCK DR (17xx block) 12/09/2019 10 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

RIVERTERRACE RD (208xx block) 12/10/2019 3 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.

RIVERTERRACE RD (209xx block) 12/08/2019 6 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.

RIVERTERRACE RD (209xx block) 12/16/2019 1:15 a.m. – Robbery with a firearm. Clothing, money, and miscellaneous taken from victim

S MELBECK RD (60xx block) 12/11/2019 Noon – Electronics, jewelry, and money stolen from residence.

SAFFRON LN (22xx block) 11/25/2019 8 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

SEAHORSE DR (128xx block) 12/13/2019 11:45 p.m. – Electronics and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

SELWOOD RD (50xx block) 12/10/2019 10 p.m. – Electronics, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

SERENA LN (79xx block) 12/13/2019 1 a.m. – Electronics, jewelry, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

SHILOH DR (93xx block0 12/11/2019 10 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

TANNER SLIP CR (40xx block) 12/15/2019 1:45 a.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

TREELY RD (39xx block) 12/15/2019 11:40 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

TRI GATE RD (158xx block) 12/16/2019 6 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehicle

VICTORIA PARK TR (57xx block) 06/01/2019 Noon – Firearms and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

WHITE PICKETT LN (52xx block) 12/13/2019 Noon – Vandalism to a mailbox.

WILLIS RD (24xx block) 12/14/2019 10:05 a.m. – Robbery with a knife. Electronics and miscellaneous items stolen from victim.

WILLOWBRANCH DR (58xx block) 12/04/2019 Noon – Household goods stolen from residence.