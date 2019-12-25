Share in the Values of the Three Wise Men

County Seeks Toy Donations to be Handed Out During El Juguetazo Celebration Chesterfield County’s Multicultural Services Division is seeking the public’s help in making this...

Chesterfield County’s Multicultural Services Division is seeking the public’s help in making this holiday season a bit brighter for needy families and children celebrating El Juguetazo, a traditional cultural event to be held Sat., Jan 11, that commemorates the arrival of the Three Kings or Wise Men (Gaspar, Melchior and Balthazar) to visit the baby Jesus.

Caring citizens may participate by bringing new and unwrapped toys and/or gift cards between now and Fri., Jan. 10 to the El Juguetazo drop-off location at 9800 Government Center Parkway, First Floor, Chesterfield. On Sat., Jan. 11, donations may be dropped off at L.C. Bird High School, 10301 Courthouse Road, between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

El Juguetazo is observed in many Latino and Asian communities around the world. In the Richmond region, El Juguetazo will be held on Sat., Jan. 11, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at L.C. Bird High School, 10301 Courthouse Road, Chesterfield. For information, or to make other donation arrangements, contact Juan Santacoloma at 804-796-7085 or santacolomaj@chesterfield.gov or Chris Ruth at 804-768-7498 or ruthc@chesterfield.gov.

