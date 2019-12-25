Share in the Values of the Three Wise Men

Trending

County Seeks Toy Donations to be Handed Out During El Juguetazo Celebration

Chesterfield County’s Multicultural Services Division is seeking the public’s help in making this holiday season a bit brighter for needy families and children celebrating El Juguetazo, a traditional cultural event to be held Sat., Jan 11, that commemorates the arrival of the Three Kings or Wise Men (Gaspar, Melchior and Balthazar) to visit the baby Jesus.

Caring citizens may participate by bringing new and unwrapped toys and/or gift cards between now and Fri., Jan. 10 to the El Juguetazo drop-off location at 9800 Government Center Parkway, First Floor, Chesterfield. On Sat., Jan. 11, donations may be dropped off at L.C. Bird High School, 10301 Courthouse Road, between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

El Juguetazo is observed in many Latino and Asian communities around the world. In the Richmond region, El Juguetazo will be held on Sat., Jan. 11, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at L.C. Bird High School, 10301 Courthouse Road, Chesterfield. For information, or to make other donation arrangements, contact Juan Santacoloma at 804-796-7085 or santacolomaj@chesterfield.gov or Chris Ruth at 804-768-7498 or ruthc@chesterfield.gov.

Cases of Hope

Cases of Hope

Community Dec 25, 2019

Giving women leaving incarceration a fresh start Victoria McCormick...
Rough landing?

Rough landing?

Planning & Zoning Dec 25, 2019

Planning Commission recommends denial of Courthouse Road project Although...

Courthouse Landing: Let’s do it

Letter to the Editor Dec 25, 2019

To the Editor: Let’s do this!  I would hope for the...
Winchester Green expansion gets approval recommendation

Winchester Green expansion gets approval recommendation

Planning & Zoning Dec 25, 2019

164 income-restricted housing units targeted for 2022 The Chesterfield Planning...
‘Get involved’ was retiring supervisor’s mantra

‘Get involved’ was retiring supervisor’s mantra

Board of Supervisors Dec 25, 2019

After 12 years as Bermuda District Supervisor, Jaeckle to...

