Police Blotter

ABERDEEN RD (24xx block) 01/07/2020 12:01 a.m. – Electronics stolen from vehicle.

ARBOR LAKE DR (68xx block) 01/06/2020 4:20 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

BERMUDA CROSSROAD LN (122xx block) 01/07/2020 9 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.

BRAEBROOK DR (194xx block) 01/06/2020 2 a.m. – Firearms, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

BRIARWOOD DR (44xx block) 01/09/2020 8:09 p.m. – Bomb Case-Threat

BURNT OAK TR (51xx block) 01/09/2020 4:28 p.m. – Strong-arm robbery. Money and miscellaneous items stolen from victim.

BURNT OAK TR (51xx block) 01/06/2020 6:20 p.m. – Robbery with a firearm at a residence. Money and electronics taken from e victim.

CHESSWOOD DR (51xx block) 01/03/2020 10:43 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

CHESSWOOD DR (51xx block) 01/03/2020 8:30 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

CICERO PY (30xx block) 01/08/2020 5 p.m. – Firearms stolen from residence.CLAYBON LN (49xx block) 12/30/2019 8 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

COGBILL RD (59xx block) 01/07/2020 9 p.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.

COMMONS PZ (70xx block) 01/05/2020 10:35 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed

COVE RD (127xx block) 01/03/2020 10:30 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

DAMON DR (51xxblock) 01/01/2020 12:01 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge

DEERWATER CT (59xx block) 01/06/2020 11:30 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

GOLDEN GARDEN CR (23xx block) 12/24/2019 12 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

HAGGIS DR 09/15/2019 8 a.m. – Household goods and electronics stolen from residence.

HALLOWAY AVE (201xx block) 01/08/2020 8 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Other

HAMLIN CREEK PY (40xx block) 01/03/2020 1 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Other

HARROWGATE RD (155xx block) 12/20/2019 5:30 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge

HOPKINS RD (47xx block) 01/09/2020 12:01 a.m. – Rear window entry during burglary. Nothing reported stolen.

HUSTING CT (99xx block) 01/09/2020 12:01 a.m. – Vandalism around a residence.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (107 block) 10/03/2019 8 a.m. – Firearms stolen from vehicle.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (123xx block) 01/07/2020 7 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (123xxblock) 01/08/2020 5:45 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (160xx block) 12/23/2019 9 a.m. – Electronics and jewelry stolen from residence.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (27xx block) 01/09/2020 5 p.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (49xx block) 01/04/2020 11 p.m. – Firearms stolen from vehicle.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (69xx block) 01/08/2020 8 a.m. – Firearms stolen from vehicle.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (91xx block) 12/21/2019 8 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Commercial

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (97xxblock) 01/02/2020 10 p.m. – Strong-arm robbery at a convenience store. Money was taken.

MONZA DR (38xx block) 01/05/2020 9:30 a.m. Vandalism to a residence.

N RHODES LN (159xx block) 01/02/2020 5 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

ORCHARDHILL DR (73xx block) 01/08/2020 12:40 p.m. – Front door entry during burglary. Nothing reported stolen.

PEBBLESPRING DR (65xx block) 01/07/2020 2 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

PINELEAF DR (74xx block) 01/04/2020 11:30 a.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

PRIORITY WY (163xx block) 12/19/2019 Noon – Vehicle parts stolen from dealership.

RAMBLEWOOD DR (142xx block) 01/08/2020 5 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

REYMENT RD (25xx block) 01/06/2020 12:01 a.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

RIVER RD (40xx block) 01/04/2020 11:04 p.m.- Weapons Violations-Illegal Possession

RUFFORD RD (110xx block) 12/23/2019 5 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

S CHESTER RD (126xx block) 01/08/2020 2 p.m. – Jewelry, money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

SANDWAVE RD (161xx block) 01/05/2020 10 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

SETI CT (63xx block) 01/05/2020 10 p.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.

SIR SCOTT TR (129xx block) 10/04/2019 12:01 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

TIMSBERRY CR (150xx block) 01/07/2020 9:55 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

TOSH LN (41xx block) 01/08/2020 12:20 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Other

TRUTH DR (209xx block) 01/08/2020 6:30 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehic

VICTORIA PARK TR (58xx block) 01/05/2020 6 p.m. – Miscellaneous stolen from construction site.

W HUNDRED RD (19xx block) 01/03/2020 10 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from restaurant.

W HUNDRED RD (36xx block) 01/04/2020 2 p.m. – Arson at school.

WALMSLEY BLVD (31xx block) 01/04/2020 12 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.

WATSON ST (34xx block) 01/06/2020 5:20 p.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.

WHETSTONE RD (52xx block) 01/07/2020 1 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge

WILLIS RD (17xx block) 12/23/2019 7 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.

WOODS EDGE RD (137xx block) 01/03/2020 8 a.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle

WOODS EDGE RD (158xx block) 12/25/2019 Noon – Vehicle parts stolen from church parking lot.

WUTHERING HT (33xx block) 01/02/2020 7:12 p.m. – Clothing and electronics stolen from residence.