Nominations open for First Annual Chesterfield Community Champions event honoring volunteers

Chesterfield County announced the first annual Chesterfield Community Champions event, honoring residents who volunteer their time and resources to effect positive change in their communities.

Awards will be given to winners from seven categories of volunteers: Youth (ages 12 and under), Teen (ages 13 and older), Youth Group (two or more volunteers under age 18), Adult (ages 18 to 59), Senior (ages 60 and over), Group (two or more volunteers, with no age restriction),and Organization (a business, church, or the like).

To nominate a person or group, please visit the Chesterfield Community Champions Web page to complete a nomination form. Nominations are open now through Feb. 7.

Chesterfield Community Champions will be held at the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center @ Hull on Thursday, April 2, 2020 from 7-9 p.m.