Trending

Nominations open for First Annual Chesterfield Community Champions event honoring volunteers

Community January 22, 2020 Press release

Chesterfield County announced the first annual Chesterfield Community Champions event, honoring residents who volunteer their time and resources to effect positive change in their...

Chesterfield County announced the first annual Chesterfield Community Champions event, honoring residents who volunteer their time and resources to effect positive change in their communities.  

 Awards will be given to winners from seven categories of volunteers: Youth (ages 12 and under), Teen (ages 13 and older), Youth Group (two or more volunteers under age 18), Adult (ages 18 to 59), Senior (ages 60 and over), Group (two or more volunteers, with no age restriction),and Organization (a business, church, or the like).

 To nominate a person or group, please visit the Chesterfield Community Champions Web page to complete a nomination form. Nominations are open now through Feb. 7.

Chesterfield Community Champions will be held at the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center @ Hull on Thursday, April 2, 2020 from 7-9 p.m.

Adventures in writing

Adventures in writing

Community Jan 22, 2020

Katie Sloan used life experiences to write her first...
Bailey, Heffron to lead school board 

Bailey, Heffron to lead school board 

School Board Jan 22, 2020

The Chesterfield County Public Schools Board has new leadership....

Bills to follow

State News Jan 22, 2020

By Del. Carrie Coyner This week I will be highlighting bills...

Nominations open for First Annual Chesterfield Community Champions event honoring volunteers

Community Jan 22, 2020

Chesterfield County announced the first annual Chesterfield Community Champions event, honoring...
Lively atmosphere at new veterinary office

Lively atmosphere at new veterinary office

Business Jan 22, 2020

By Marly Fuller Have you ever been to a...
Building the foundation for academics

Building the foundation for academics

Schools Jan 22, 2020

Life has a funny way of directing you where...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.