Police Blotter
Police Blotter January 22, 2020 VN Staff
BROADWATER WY (149xx block) 01/11/2020 11 p.m. – Rear window entry during burglary. Electronics reported stolen.
BRUCE RD (46xx block) 01/11/2020 3 a.m. – Rape-Forcible
BURLEY RIDGE TR (29xx block) 01/10/2020 10 p.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.
CALDWELL AVE (50xx block) 01/12/2020 11 p.m. – Rear window during burglary. Nothing reported stolen.
CARMIA WY (13xx block) 01/09/2020 2 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
CEDAR CLIFF RD (50xx block) 01/11/2020 7 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
CHESTERFIELD AVE (213xx block) 01/11/2020 12:43 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed
COGBILL RD (49xx block) 01/08/2020 2:50 p.m. – Vandalism on a school building.
COGBILL RD (49xx block) 01/14/2020 11:30 a.m. – Electronics stolen from school building,
COLD WATER CR (93xx block) 01/12/2020 7:30 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential
CORVUS CT (6xx block) 01/13/2020 2:05 p.m. – Office equipment stolen from school building.
COURTHOUSE RD (103xx block) 01/14/2020 10:30 a.m. – Electronics stolen from school building,
COURTHOUSE RD (95xx block) 01/15/2020 9:30 a.m. – Vandalism to a business.
DREWRYS BLUFF RD (29xx block) 09/30/2019 11 p.m. – Rape-Forcible
DULWICH DR (31xx block) 01/09/2020 8 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
E HUNDRED RD (22xx block) 01/09/2020 6:30 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.
EXWICK CT (44xx block) 01/13/2020 8:26 p.m.- Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose
FOALING LN (177xx block) 01/09/2020 4 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from construction site.
HOPKINS RD (49xx block) 01/12/2020 7 p.m.- Injury-Accidental – Overdose
IRON BRIDGE RD (100xx block) 01/13/2020 6 p.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.
IRON BRIDGE RD (110xx block) 01/10/2020 3:30 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
IRON BRIDGE RD (120xx block) 01/10/2020 12:30 p.m. – Electronics stolen from grocery store.
IRON BRIDGE RD (61xx block) 01/15/2020 3:10 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon
IVYRIDGE DR (39xx block) 01/10/2020 11 p.m. – Robbery with a firearm. Electronics, jewelry, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from victim.
JAMES RIVER OVERLOOK CR (119xx block) 01/12/2020 1 a.m. – Firearms, electronics, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (123xx block) 01/03/2020 9 a.m. – Clothing, consumable goods, jewelry, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from builder.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (123xx block) 01/13/2020 5 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from home builder.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (124xx block) 01/13/2020 6 p.m. -Weapons Violations-Throwing Missiles
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (67xx block) 01/10/2020 4 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (91xx block) 01/10/2020 8:50 p.m. – Electronics stolen from restaurant.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (98xx block) 1/15/2020 7 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
LUCKYLEE CS (36xx block) 12/20/2019 12:01 a.m. – Front window during burglary. Miscellaneous items reported stolen.
MEADOWBURM DR (63xx block) 01/11/2020 1 a.m. – Vandalism to a residence.
MEDINAH CT (141xx bock) 01/11/2020 9:30 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential
MIMMS DR (69xx block) 01/15/2020 8:50 p.m. – Electronics stolen from office building.
N RHODES LN (159xx block) 01/02/2020 1 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
NOTTINGHILL DR (58xx block) 01/13/2020 8 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.
OKUMA DR (7xx block) 01/12/2020 5:20 p.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.
OLD HUNDRED RD (42xx block) 12/01/2019 8 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.
PERDUE SPRINGS CT (118xx block) 01/13/2020 9 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
RIDGEDALE PY (50xx block) 01/13/2020 6 p.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.
RIVER RD (52xx block) 01/12/2020 Noon – Household goods stolen from residence.
ROSSINGTON PL (133xx block) 01/11/2020 6:40 p.m. – Robbery with a firearm. Clothing, consumable goods, jewelry, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from victim.
RUFFIN MILL RD (21xx block) 01/14/2020 8 p.m. – Electronics, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from convenience store.
RUTLEDGE AVE (214xx block) 01/15/2020 2:45 a.m. – Front door entry during burglary. Nothing reported stolen.
SANDROCK CT (67xx block) 01/15/2020 11:11 p.m. – Robbery with a firearm. Money taken from victim.
SANDY OAK RD (137xx block) 12/21/2019 10 a.m. -Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential
SAPONEN DR (98xx block) 01/11/2020 9:15 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential
STERLING WOODS LN (37xx block) 12/20/2019 8 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from construction site.
SYLVANIA RD (35xx block) 01/14/2020 10:30 p.m. – Side door entry during burglary. Motorbike and electronics stolen from residence.
TIMSBERRY CR (150xx block) 01/11/2020 5 p.m. – Rear window during burglary. Clothing, consumable goods, jewelry, and money reported stolen.
TIMSBERRY CR (50xx block) 01/11/2020 7 p.m. – Electronics and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
W BANES CT (65xx block) 01/12/2020 10 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
W HUNDRED RD (36xx block) 01/12/2020 3:40 p.m. – Bicycles stolen from school building.
W HUNDRED RD (44xx block) 01/10/2020 8:15 a.m. – Consumable goods, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
WALMSLEY BLVD (31xx block) 01/05/2020 Noon – Unknown entry during burglary. Miscellaneous items reported stolen.
WEIR PL (26xx block) 01/10/2020 Noon – Vandalism around the area.
WOODPECKER RD (59xx block) 01/10/2020 3 p.m. – Vandalism to a mailbox.
