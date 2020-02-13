Trending
Ivey UMC hosts 7th Annual Chili Cook-off Ivey UMC hosts 7th Annual Chili Cook-off

Ivey UMC hosts 7th Annual Chili Cook-off

Community February 13, 2020 Press release

The competition was on at Ivey Memorial United Methodist Church on January 25 at the 7th Annual Chili Cook-off. With sixteen entries ranging from mild... Ivey UMC hosts 7th Annual Chili Cook-off

The competition was on at Ivey Memorial United Methodist Church on January 25 at the 7th Annual Chili Cook-off. With sixteen entries ranging from mild to hot, vegetable only to three-meat flavors, and even a seafood chili, the public had many choices to sample and enjoy. Attendees also had the opportunity to vote on their favorite chili recipes in four different categories.

 Winners included Trudy Jones, Best All Around Chili; Dennis & Janice Ganoe, Most Unusual Chili; Steve Barcena, Best Hot Chili; and Bruce Brockwell, Best Mild Chili. 

Ivey Memorial’s Annual Chili Cook-off is an opportunity for church members and community neighbors to enjoy fellowship and taste-testing together. Funds raised from the Chili Cook-off support missional needs of the church in its work to connect others with their faith.    

Pilgrim’s progress

Pilgrim’s progress

Schools Feb 13, 2020

Beulah kindergarten teacher sees where it all begins Lauren...

Save the date: Chesterfield LIVE! music festival returns May 9

Events Feb 13, 2020

The local government announced that the Chesterfield LIVE! music festival will...
Flowers enlightens audience on local voting systems

Flowers enlightens audience on local voting systems

Community Feb 13, 2020

The “Every Vote Counts Forum,” moderated by Gary Flowers...

And the survey says

Commentary Feb 13, 2020

By Del. Carrie Coyner I want to thank everyone who took...
Ivey UMC hosts 7th Annual Chili Cook-off

Ivey UMC hosts 7th Annual Chili Cook-off

Community Feb 13, 2020

The competition was on at Ivey Memorial United Methodist...

Big thanks from the 4-H Business Bunch Club

Letter to the Editor Feb 13, 2020

To the Editor: The 4-H would like to thank the staff...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.