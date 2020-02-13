Ivey UMC hosts 7th Annual Chili Cook-off

The competition was on at Ivey Memorial United Methodist Church on January 25 at the 7th Annual Chili Cook-off. With sixteen entries ranging from mild...

The competition was on at Ivey Memorial United Methodist Church on January 25 at the 7th Annual Chili Cook-off. With sixteen entries ranging from mild to hot, vegetable only to three-meat flavors, and even a seafood chili, the public had many choices to sample and enjoy. Attendees also had the opportunity to vote on their favorite chili recipes in four different categories.

Winners included Trudy Jones, Best All Around Chili; Dennis & Janice Ganoe, Most Unusual Chili; Steve Barcena, Best Hot Chili; and Bruce Brockwell, Best Mild Chili.

Ivey Memorial’s Annual Chili Cook-off is an opportunity for church members and community neighbors to enjoy fellowship and taste-testing together. Funds raised from the Chili Cook-off support missional needs of the church in its work to connect others with their faith.

