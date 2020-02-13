Trending

Presentation on racial segregation: then and now

Events February 13, 2020 Press release

Black History Month4
Chesterfield County will host a program that will highlight the significant role that local African American attorneys Oliver Hill and Spotswood Robinson had in... Presentation on racial segregation: then and now

Chesterfield County will host a program that will highlight the significant role that local African American attorneys Oliver Hill and Spotswood Robinson had in the landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision that legally ended school desegregation. Margaret Edds, author of the book “We Face the Dawn,” which documents the attorneys’ work, will lead the discussion. John Moeser, who studies 20th century race issues and politics will join Edds for the lecture. 

The program, Racial Segregation: Then and Now, is one of a series of events commemorating Black History Month. It will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2-3:30 p.m., Bon Air Library, 9103 Rattlesnake Road, North Chesterfield, 23235. Registration is required. For more information visit library.chesterfield.gov or call (804) 751-CCPL. 

Pilgrim’s progress

Pilgrim’s progress

Schools Feb 13, 2020

Beulah kindergarten teacher sees where it all begins Lauren...

Save the date: Chesterfield LIVE! music festival returns May 9

Events Feb 13, 2020

The local government announced that the Chesterfield LIVE! music festival will...
Flowers enlightens audience on local voting systems

Flowers enlightens audience on local voting systems

Community Feb 13, 2020

The “Every Vote Counts Forum,” moderated by Gary Flowers...

And the survey says

Commentary Feb 13, 2020

By Del. Carrie Coyner I want to thank everyone who took...
Ivey UMC hosts 7th Annual Chili Cook-off

Ivey UMC hosts 7th Annual Chili Cook-off

Community Feb 13, 2020

The competition was on at Ivey Memorial United Methodist...

Big thanks from the 4-H Business Bunch Club

Letter to the Editor Feb 13, 2020

To the Editor: The 4-H would like to thank the staff...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.