Presentation on racial segregation: then and now

Chesterfield County will host a program that will highlight the significant role that local African American attorneys Oliver Hill and Spotswood Robinson had in the landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision that legally ended school desegregation. Margaret Edds, author of the book “We Face the Dawn,” which documents the attorneys’ work, will lead the discussion. John Moeser, who studies 20th century race issues and politics will join Edds for the lecture.

The program, Racial Segregation: Then and Now, is one of a series of events commemorating Black History Month. It will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2-3:30 p.m., Bon Air Library, 9103 Rattlesnake Road, North Chesterfield, 23235. Registration is required. For more information visit library.chesterfield.gov or call (804) 751-CCPL.