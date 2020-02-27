Weekly Calendar

WEDNESDAY FEB 26 CHESTERFIELD NEEDLEWORK FRIENDS – 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Central Library Chesterfield Business Suite Conference Room. Knit, crochet, socialize, and share...

WEDNESDAY FEB 26

CHESTERFIELD NEEDLEWORK FRIENDS – 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Central Library Chesterfield Business Suite Conference Room. Knit, crochet, socialize, and share your techniques. All skill levels welcome.

MAKERSPACE OPEN HOURS – 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Central Library MakerSpace. The MakerSpace in Central Library has open hours each week. No appointment is necessary to visit during these times – anyone can drop in to work on projects and explore the space.

AL-ANON MEETING – 8 p.m. Ivey Memorial UMC, 17120 Jeff Davis Hwy.

THURSDAY FEB 27

SAMBA CARD GROUP – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bensley Recreation Center, 2900 Drewrys Bluff Road. Free.

FRIDAY FEB 28

MAKERSPACE OPEN HOURS – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Central Library. The new MakerSpace in Central Library has open hours each week. No appointment is necessary to visit during these times – anyone can drop in to work on projects and explore the space.

NIGHTTIME IN THE 17TH CENTURY: A CANDLELIGHT TOUR – 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Henricus Historical Park, 251 Henricus Park Road. (804) 748-1611 or www.henricus.org.

SATURDAY FEB 29

INTRODUCTION TO HERBAL MEDICINES – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Henricus Historical Park, 251 Henricus Park Road. (804) 748-1611 or www.henricus.org.

JAZZ IN THE CIVIL RIGHTS ERA – 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Central Library Performance Space. Combining the stories of jazz and the Civil Rights Movement, this engaging talk featuring jazz flutist Galen Adbur-Razzaq, is will inspire all ages. Galen will discuss how jazz became a driving force behind the movement, then play some tunes for you.

MAD SCIENCE: UP, UP AND AWAY – 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m;.Chester Library Chester Room A. This special event introduces children to the principles of air and pressure. Hot air balloons, vortex generators, and flying toilet paper will help children understand the power of air. Grades K-6.

WOMEN IMPACTING OUR COMMUNITY THROUGH EDUCATION – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Enon Library, Enon Meeting Room. A spotlight of local women, past and present, who overcome adversity and realized their dreams. Register online at library.chesterfield.gov.

MONDAY MAR 2

HOMEWORK HELP CLUB – 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Meadowdale Library.Providing assistance to parents and students (Pre-K-5). Activities for younger children are available. Schedule follows CCPS school calendar.

READ ACROSS AMERICA DAY: ELEPHANT & PIGGIE PARTY – 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Meadowdale Library, Meadowdale Meeting Room. It’s a special story time featuring Mo Willems’ “Elephant & Piggie” books. Enjoy stories, activities, and treats as we kick off National Reading Month.

TUESDAY MAR 3

UNITED WAY VOLUNTEER INCOME TAX ASSISTANCE PROGRAM (VITA) – Noon to 5 p.m. Meadowdale Library Meadowdale Meeting Room.

MAKER HOURS WITH SEWING MACHINES – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Chester Library, Chester Room B. Grow your “maker” skills with Chester Library by dropping in for our open maker hours. Sewing machines are available for use, so get ready to make your masterpiece! 3-D printing on display with opportunities for use coming soon. Materials, for practice, only provided.

HOMEWORK HELP CLUB – 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Chester Library. Students in grades Pre-K to 5 can connect with volunteers for help, use library resources, and have space to do their homework.

EVENING STORY TIME – 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Enon Library, Enon Meeting Room. Can’t make it to our morning story times? Come learn in the evening through stories, songs, crafts, and more! For ages 2-5.

SAMBA CARD GROUP – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bensley Recreation Center, 2900 Drewrys Bluff Road. Free. To register call (804) 768-7904.

AL-ANON MEETING – 8 p.m. St. John’s Episcopal, 12201 Richmond St.

WEDNESDAY MAR 4

CHESTER CHOICES BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP – 10:30 a.m. to noon. Chester Library Chester Combined Room A & B. “Britt-Marie Was Here” by Fredrick Backman will be dicussed.

MAKERSPACE OPEN HOURS – 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Central Library MakersSpace. The MakerSpace in Central Library has open hours each week. No appointment is necessary to visit during these times – anyone can drop in to work on projects and explore the space.

AL-ANON MEETING – 8 p.m. Ivey Memorial UMC, 17120 Jeff Davis Hwy.

