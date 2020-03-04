Area writer McKnight finds career in books

Two years ago, with the help of genealogist Sahara Bowser, Jim McKnight penned and released “My Story of a Sharecropper’s Life,” a book about...

Two years ago, with the help of genealogist Sahara Bowser, Jim McKnight penned and released “My Story of a Sharecropper’s Life,” a book about the life of his grandfather. McKnight wrote the book to have history available to his grandfather’s descendants, and he wanted to maintain the legacy in writing for the younger people in his family who didn’t have the privilege of talking with him at past family reunions.

McKnight promoted the book to his family members, wanting to make sure they were aware of it. He eventually started getting attention online from people outside of the family and used his past marketing experience to alert them about the book.

McKnight was taken aback by the success of “A Sharecropper’s Life” because it was not written for the public and it took off on its own.

“My thoughts were limited to that family-related group, and for it to create the interest publicly outside of the family was a real surprise, and its growth has been a real surprise,” McKnight said.

McKnight has been promoting the book locally and around the country through speaking engagements, and after people kept asking to know more about him, he decided to write an autobiography. Just like his first book, McKnight said he hopes to educate and inspire Americans.

McKnight released “Po Little Boy” last December, and it has increased in interest and purchase ever since. He said the youth in his family want to know more about his family’s history, and after hearing stories within the family, it encouraged them to want to know more.

McKnight’s granddaughter expressed interest in his book and had her brother read it to her. He said she wants to be in his next book and talks to her family about his books, which he is very proud of.

Even though McKnight’s grandfather would view his books as revolutionary, McKnight said he wouldn’t think he was worthy of all the hoopla because he was a giver and provider and would think it would be braggadocios. He said he feels good about being given a chance to encourage others to write their legacies and stories and read about their families.

Since the release of his two books, life has been a lot busier for McKnight, but he said he feels relieved to have something available in writing.

“Grandpa was a storyteller … and one of the things we always cherished at the family reunion was that he always had a story to tell, none of which was written,” McKnight said, “so now we have the legacy, we got a book written, and it’s there for the future, so I feel great about it.”

At 80 years old, McKnight has no plans to slow down despite his hectic schedule, and he has plans to write a third book about the educational institution and the youth of America. He considers himself a part of black history and said he is changing the narrative to include those who were not usually included.

“[My] speaking events [say] that I am a part of history, and it’s repeatedly being requested and ongoing, so that sort of dictates that I am a part of history along with the fact that I know I am,” McKnight said.