Mays named to Va. Tech Dean’s List

Daniel R. Mays, a senior majoring in business information technology in the Pamplin College of Business, from Chesterfield, VA, is among the Virginia Tech...

Daniel R. Mays, a senior majoring in business information technology in the Pamplin College of Business, from Chesterfield, VA, is among the Virginia Tech students named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester.

A complete list of students on the Dean’s List from your area can be found online on the Virginia Tech News website.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must complete at least 12 credit hours graded on the A-F option and earn a 3.4 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) during the semester.

