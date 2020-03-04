Trending

Mays named to Va. Tech Dean’s List

Schools March 4, 2020 Press release

Daniel R. Mays, a senior majoring in business information technology in the Pamplin College of Business, from Chesterfield, VA, is among the Virginia Tech...

Daniel R. Mays, a senior majoring in business information technology in the Pamplin College of Business, from Chesterfield, VA, is among the Virginia Tech students named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester.

A complete list of students on the Dean’s List from your area can be found online on the Virginia Tech News website.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must complete at least 12 credit hours graded on the A-F option and earn a 3.4 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) during the semester.

Goodman named to Va. Tech Dean’s List

Schools Mar 4, 2020

Jessica L. Goodman, an “Associate I” majoring in AT in the...

Mays named to Va. Tech Dean’s List

Schools Mar 4, 2020

Daniel R. Mays, a senior majoring in business information technology in...

Weekly Calendar

Events Mar 4, 2020

WEDNESDAY, MAR 4 CHESTER CHOICES BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP –  10:30 a.m. to...

Police Blotter

Police Blotter Mar 4, 2020

ALDRIDGE AVE (24xx block) 02/16/2020 8 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen...

Has my business

Fire & Life Safety Mar 4, 2020

We have some great auto repair facilities in Chester, but today,...

Recently Deceased

Obituaries Mar 4, 2020

ADKINS, William Collins, 93, of Chesterfield. ALBERT, Richard E., 76, of Richmond, husband...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.