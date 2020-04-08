Trending

Police Blotter

Police Blotter April 8, 2020

BEACHMERE TR (52xx block) 03/25/2020 6 p.m. Vehicle parts stolen from residence.

BRANDERS BRIDGE RD (182xx block) 04/01/2020 5:30 p.m. – Adjacent building entered during burglary. Clothing and miscellaneous items stolen.

BURNT OAK DR (49xx block) 03/31/2020 8:15 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge

CHESTER RD (131xx block) 03/27/2020 7 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler) around a school building.

CHESTERFIELD PZ (208xx block) 03/30/2020 1:38 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from specialty store.

COGBILL RD (49xx block) 03/30/2020 5:30 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from school.

CREEKVIEW DR (28xx block) 03/23/2020 6 p.m. – Clothing, electronics, and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

E HUNDRED RD (6xx block) 01/11/2020 8 a.m. – Money stolen from residence.

GROVE PL (123xx block) 04/01/2020 8 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

HACKNEY CR (64xx block) 03/30/2020 2:30 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

HAYMARKET LN (45xx block) 03/27/2020 7 p.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.

HICKORY RD (60xx block) 03/26/2020 3 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from school.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (57xx block) 04/01/2020 3:30 a.m. – Consumable goods stolen from Food Lion during burglary.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (65xx block) 03/31/2020 12:01 a.m. – Robbery with a knife. Money stolen from victim at convenience store.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (97xx block) 03/30/2020 9:50 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

MATOACA RD (191xx block) 04/01/2020 10:15 a.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

MEADOWDALE BLVD (33xx block) 03/30/2020 5 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

MIMMS DR (69xx block) 03/31/2020 6:30 a.m. – Vandalism to the jail.

MISTWOOD FOREST DR (24xx block)  03/23/2020 5 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

OLD BERMUDA RD (22xx block) 03/29/2020 3:04 p.m. – Clothing, consumable goods, and electronics stolen from residence.

PAMS AVE (90xx block) 07/05/2019 10 p.m. – Firearms stolen from vehicle.

PANNIL ST (215xx block) 03/27/2020 9 p.m. – Robbery with a firearm. Money stolen from victim.

PLANET RD (64xx block) 03/28/2020 10 p.m. – Consumable goods, money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

S PRESTONWOOD AVE (52xx block) 03/29/2020 9 p.m. – Front door entry during burglary. Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

SIMPLICITY CT (60xx block) 04/01/2020 3:37 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

STORNWAY DR (48xx block) 03/30/2020 5:40 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

STRATHMORE RD (68xx block) 03/28/2020 2:39 a. m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

W HUNDRED RD (17xx block) 03/27/2020 12:40 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

WINFREE ST (124xx block) 03/31/2020 10:30 p.m. – Strong-arm robbery. Electronics stolen from victim.

WOODPECKER RD (74xx block) 03/30/2020 3 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon at a convenience store.

WOODPECKER RD (74xx block) 12/31/2019 8 a.m. – Rear door entry during burglary. Firearms and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

