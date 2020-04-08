Spring Hunt

The Youth and Apprentice Spring Turkey Hunting Weekend in Virginia was April 4 – 5. Local huntsman Justin Beavers sacked a turkey for Easter...

Beavers, 13, had the opportunity to go on a hunt over that weekend with his uncle, Larry Hollowell, on his farm in Farmville. He had been a hunter for six years and this was his first turkey.

“I was so excited, I about cried,” he said in an email.

He shot the bird on the morning of April 5 around 7:30 a.m.. Along with providing the bird for the family’s Easter meal, Beavers will keep the feathers and spurs to mount.

Beavers attends Matoaca Middle School. His mother, Tammy Beavers, provided the photo and information.