Trending

Spring Hunt

Community April 8, 2020 VN Staff

front917
The Youth and Apprentice Spring Turkey Hunting Weekend in Virginia was April 4 – 5. Local huntsman Justin Beavers sacked a turkey for Easter... Spring Hunt
Justin Beavers

The Youth and Apprentice Spring Turkey Hunting Weekend in Virginia was April 4 – 5. Local huntsman Justin Beavers sacked a turkey for Easter dinner.

Beavers, 13, had the opportunity to go on a hunt over that weekend with his uncle, Larry Hollowell, on his farm in Farmville. He had been a hunter for six years and this was his first turkey. 

“I was so excited, I about cried,” he said in an email.

He shot the bird on the morning of April 5 around 7:30 a.m.. Along with providing the bird for the family’s Easter meal, Beavers will keep the feathers and spurs to mount.

Beavers attends Matoaca Middle School. His mother, Tammy Beavers, provided the photo and information.

Bird’s Trinidad bursts on the scene with two offers

Bird’s Trinidad bursts on the scene with two offers

Football Apr 10, 2020

BY WALTER SCOTT JR. L.C. Bird defensive end, Kris...
Ogle, key player for Thomas Dale makes commitment

Ogle, key player for Thomas Dale makes commitment

Basketball Apr 10, 2020

BY WALTER SCOTT JR Thomas Dale’s big man, Luke...
Matoaca’s Carpenter staying in state for college hoops

Matoaca’s Carpenter staying in state for college hoops

Basketball Apr 9, 2020

By Luke Krausse Matoaca basketball’s top star, Jordan Carpenter,...
Spring Hunt

Spring Hunt

Community Apr 8, 2020

The Youth and Apprentice Spring Turkey Hunting Weekend in...

Chesterfield releases revised FY21 budget proposal

Chesterfield Government Apr 8, 2020

Sets virtual meetings to engage public on changes caused by pandemic...

For a crisis and a lifetime

Healthy Habits Apr 8, 2020

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.