Bird gets four football commits; Brown transfers

By Walter Scott Jr.

Four gridiron Skyhawks for L.C. Bid made college commitments this past week.

Elijah Rivers is headed to Old Dominion, Dom Gray will attend and play at Randolph-Macon, and Shaun Allen and Savion Parham will remain teammates at Bluefield College.

Rivers really helped his recruiting stock with a breakout track season that saw him finish fourth in the state in the 300 meters and was a member of the 800-meters relay team that placed seventh at state.

“Once he popped that great time in the 300 meters, coaches’ eyes lit up,” said L.C. Bird football coach Troy Taylor. “Elijah is fast and athletic and can play almost any position. ODU is getting a heck of a playmaker.”

Gray, a linebacker and team captain, will also stay in-state at Randolph-Macon. A two-year starter, he had a big senior season.

“Dom gets after it and plays hard until the whistle,” said Taylor. “He was the homecoming king, the team captain, and team chaplain.”

Allen and Parham are headed to Bluefield College. Allen. a defensive back, possesses excellent speed. Parham, a defensive lineman, was the runner-up in Region 5B in wrestling and therefore becoming a state qualifier.

Originally committed to Chowan in North Carolina, Allen flipped to Bluefield.

“I’m excited for these two going to Bluefield,” Taylor said. “Coach Dewey Lusk is an old friend and he’s getting two great young men, two great students, and two great football players.”

In other recruiting news, Bird running back Ramon Brown, who has ten offers from various high-end schools, such as Michigan, Penn State, and now Michigan State, now says on his Twitter account that he attends Manchester.