Police Blotter
Police Blotter May 21, 2020 VN Staff
AUTUMNLEAF CT (75xx block) 05/08/2020 10 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence.
BURNT OAK DR (49xx block) 05/10/2020 5 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.
CALAVETTI DR (63xx block) 04/27/2020 Noon – Consumable goods stolen from residence.
CHICORA DR (52xx block) 05/13/2020 6 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehic
COLONY VILLAGE WY (103xx block) 05/09/2020 8 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.
COURTHOUSE RD (72xx block) 05/03/2020 5 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from church.
CREEK WY (41xx block) 05/12/2020 8:30 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.
DORIUS DR (61xx block) 04/15/2020 12:01 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
DRISCOLL RD (114xx block) 05/13/2020 9:44 a.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.
EMPIRE PY (50xx block) 05/13/2020 4 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
GERMONT AVE (89xx block) 05/08/2020 7:18 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehic
GLORYVINE CT (59xx block) 05/08/2020 8 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
GOOLSBY AVE (28xx block) 05/10/2020 2:30 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.
HARROWGATE RD (121xx block) 05/08/2020 11:30 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from convenience.
HARROWGATE RD (127xx block) 05/14/2020 12:30 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Other
HICKORY RD (90xx block) 05/14/2020 3:30 p.m. – Consumable goods, money, and miscellaneous items stolen from residence during burglary.
IRON BRIDGE RD (120xx block) 05/07/2020 4 p.m. – Money stolen from department store.
IRON BRIDGE RD (73xx block) 05/09/2020 2:59:00AM a.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (112xx block) 05/09/2020 9:30 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (160xx block) 05/02/2020 4 p.m. – 2007 Unknown black utility trailer stolen from auto dealership.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (171xx block) 05/11/2020 11 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (89xx block) 05/10/2020 5 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Commercial
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (99xx block) 04/08/2020 8 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from garage.
JESSUP RD (65xx block) 05/14/2020 5:15 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Throwing Missiles
LIPPINGHAM DR (48xx block) 05/13/2020 11 a.m. – Vandalism around a residence.
LITTLEFIELD RD (131xx block) 05/07/2020 8 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.
LOCKBERRY RIDGE LP (97xx block) 05/09/2020 8:45 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon
MANGOWOOD DR (26xx block) 05/13/2020 12:45 a.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.
MANUEL CT (62xx block) 05/12/2020 10:14 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.
MARY PAGE LN (78xx block) 05/11/2020 2:26 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehicle
MAURER LN (192xx block) 05/12/2020 11 a.m. – Vandalism to a residence.
MEADOWDALE BLVD (41xx block) 05/09/2020 8:45 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon
MEADOWVILLE TECH PY (19xx block) 05/01/2020 4:45 p.m. – Firearms stolen from vehicle.
MOORES LAKE RD (123xx block) 05/07/2020 2 p.m. – Vandalism to a vehicle.
N VERLINDA CT (96xx block) 05/10/2020 10 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon
OLD STAGE RD (124xx block) 05/08/2020 5 p.m. – Vandalism to a business.
OLD STAGE RD (133xx block) 05/08/2020 7:37 p.m. – Rear door entered during burglary. Electronics and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
PATE AVE (29xx block) 05/12/2020 3:30 p.m. – Jewelry stolen from vehicle.
PERDUE SPRINGS DR (26xx block) 05/14/2020 4 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose
POINT OF ROCKS RD (19xx block) 05/14/2020 11:15 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon
VAYO AVE (50xx block) 05/12/2020 6 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
VININGS DR (55xx block) 05/11/2020 10:30 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge
W HUNDRED RD (21xx block) 05/13/2020 12:50 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
WHETSTONE RD (53xx block) 05/03/2020 5 p.m. –Rear window entered during burglary. 2015 blue Yamaha motorcycle stolen along wth clothing, electronics, and miscellaneous items.
