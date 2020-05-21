Trending

Recently Deceased

Obituaries May 21, 2020 VN Staff

ALLEN, Elwood L. Sr., 65, of Chesterfield. BOOKER, Barbara A., 70, of North Chesterfield. BOOKER, Gilbert C. Jr., 68, of North Chesterfield. COFFEY, Rondal F., 79, of Chesterfield....

ALLEN, Elwood L. Sr., 65, of Chesterfield.

BOOKER, Barbara A., 70, of North Chesterfield.

BOOKER, Gilbert C. Jr., 68, of North Chesterfield.

COFFEY, Rondal F., 79, of Chesterfield.

CROOKS, Cynthia Johnson, 67, of Chesterfield, widow of Timothy Crooks.

DUNFORD, Daniel M., 66, of Chesterfield, husband of Sandra Dunford.

HASKINS, Brenda M., 61, of North Chesterfield.

HAYNES, Elsie, 94, of Chesterfield.

JONES, Marshall, 100, of Chester.

JOY, Kathleen Fleshman, 95, of Chesterfield.

McDOWELL, Norris Virginia, 93, of Chesterfield.

MILLER, Gerald Mowery Sr., 82, of Chesterfield, husband of Marion Brown Miller.

PAPPERT, Richard J. Jr., of North Chesterfield, husband of Cathie Pappert.

WHITAKER, Hazel M., 59, of North Chesterfield.

Local author, principal pens children’s book

Local author, principal pens children’s book

Community May 21, 2020

Maurice Smith has always wanted to write a book....

Pre-Labor Day start for CCPS in 2021? 

Chesterfield Government May 21, 2020

Chesterfield County Public Schools is proposing a pre-Labor Day start to...
Birthday parade honors local resident turning 99

Birthday parade honors local resident turning 99

Community May 21, 2020

Brenda Miller, her sisters, Lorraine and Frances, their husbands...

COVID-19 antibody fingerstick test kits now available

Business May 21, 2020

A person immune to COVID-19 could take some comfort in knowing...

Reasons to oppose Courthouse Landing

Letter to the Editor May 21, 2020

To the Editor: This  project is essentially a large gas station...

Courthouse Landing concerns

Letter to the Editor May 21, 2020

To the Editor: I am strongly opposed to the Courthouse Landing...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.