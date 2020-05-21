Recently Deceased
Obituaries May 21, 2020 VN Staff
ALLEN, Elwood L. Sr., 65, of Chesterfield.
BOOKER, Barbara A., 70, of North Chesterfield.
BOOKER, Gilbert C. Jr., 68, of North Chesterfield.
COFFEY, Rondal F., 79, of Chesterfield.
CROOKS, Cynthia Johnson, 67, of Chesterfield, widow of Timothy Crooks.
DUNFORD, Daniel M., 66, of Chesterfield, husband of Sandra Dunford.
HASKINS, Brenda M., 61, of North Chesterfield.
HAYNES, Elsie, 94, of Chesterfield.
JONES, Marshall, 100, of Chester.
JOY, Kathleen Fleshman, 95, of Chesterfield.
McDOWELL, Norris Virginia, 93, of Chesterfield.
MILLER, Gerald Mowery Sr., 82, of Chesterfield, husband of Marion Brown Miller.
PAPPERT, Richard J. Jr., of North Chesterfield, husband of Cathie Pappert.
WHITAKER, Hazel M., 59, of North Chesterfield.
