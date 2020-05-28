Back to busy at the B

Local hair salon reopens under Phase I guidelines Studio B first opened its doors on April 18, 2017. Not quite three years later, salon...

Studio B first opened its doors on April 18, 2017. Not quite three years later, salon owner and master stylist Bethany Yurachek found herself closing them, under orders by Gov. Northam in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. “I was totally shocked in the beginning,” Yurachek said. “I did not realize the magnitude of the virus, but quickly realized that the safety of our clients and staff was first and foremost.”

The temporary closure was difficult for the salon located at 12128 Branders Creek Drive in Chester, and its 10 employees, accustomed to seeing each other and their family of clients every day. Despite not being able to congregate and work in the salon, Yurachek said, “All members of the staff remained in contact through phone calls and social media.” Stylists sent each other pictures of the ways they were spending their time at home during quarantine. “Some of us were gardening, painting, baking, fishing and organizing our homes,” Yurachek said. She credits the regular updates with helping her family of stylists feel encouraged, and feel as if they were still part of a team.

Studio B owner and master stylist Bethany Yurachek applies color to a customer’s hair, both wearing personal protection equipment.

Aside from maintaining social connections, one of the biggest challenges Studio B faced was applying for aid. “There were no clear guidelines,” Yurachek said, but her bank, proved helpful throughout the process.