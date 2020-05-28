Recently Deceased

Trending

Obituaries May 28, 2020 VN Staff

ARWADY, Marjorie Dorothy, 77, of Chesterfield.

BIDWELL, Richard L., 91, of Chesterfield, Air Force veteran, husband of Anne Marie Bidwell.

BOYD, Anelle Marie Butler, 97, of Chesterfield, widow of Jack Ireland Boyd.

COLE, Homer Macarthur, 76, of Chesterfield, husband of Lynn A. Stanton.

COPELAND, Herman A., 76, of Chesterfield, Army veteran, widow of Gloria Jones Copeland.

COSSITT, Hamilton Ewing Maguire, 57, of Chesterfield.

GOODE, Edith M., 85, of Chesterfield, widow of Benny Goode.

GRANT, George E., 88, of Chesterfield, Air Force veteran.

GROVES, Thomas Wayne, 32, of Chesterfield.

HAMIL, Frederick Ross Jr., 76, of Chesterfield, Marine Corps veteran, husband of Susan Hamil.

HARRIS, Hazel Martha, 84, of Chesterfield.

JOHNSON, Jean Ganzert, 93, of Chesterfield, wife of Martin L. Johnson.

JORDON, James Sommers Sr., 79, of North Chesterfield, husband of Patricia Jordon.

JOY, Kathleen Fleshman, 95, of Chesterfield.

LANDEN, Steven Keith, 29, of Chesterfield.

LESTER, Margaret Elaine Owens, 82, of Chesterfield.

LEWIS, Timothy Lee, 50, of North Chesterfield.

MILNER, Laverne Marie, 98, of Chesterfield, widow of Edward Charles Milner.

PRENTICE, Larry, 82, of Chesterfield.

QUAIFF, Joyce Smith, 91, of Chesterfield, widow of Chester Richard Quaiff.

RIDOUT, C. Stuart, 71, of Chester, an Army veteran.

RIVERS, James H., 69, of Chesterfield.

ROTH, William Charles, 76, of Chesterfield.

SHELTON, Melissa Ann, 39, of North Chesterfield.

SKEENS, Geneva Hayes, 85, of Chesterfield, wife of Terry Skeens.

SMITH, Beverly Kimball, 87, of Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran.

SNOWDEN, Evelyn Laverne Croft, 91, of Chester.

STANLEY, Velma Roen, 92, of Chesterfield.

VEALEY, Brandon James, 36, of Chesterfield, husband of Michael Alan DePhillip.

WHITTAKER, Hazel Mae, 59, of North Chesterfield.

WILLIS, Karen Wonderley, 68, of North Chesterfield, wife of Robert Fleming Willis.

WILSON, Ronald Edward, 80, of Chesterfield, widower of Louise A. Wilson.

Back to busy at the B

Business May 28, 2020

Local hair salon reopens under Phase I guidelines Studio...

Courthouse Landing gets approval recommendation

Chesterfield Government May 28, 2020

Five months after giving the project a denial recommendation, the Chesterfield...
CCPS surprises teachers of the year

Schools May 28, 2020

In an unconventional year, Chesterfield County Public Schools took...

Sheriff’s Office has more safety measures for courthouses

Chesterfield Government May 28, 2020

To comply with COVID-19 social distancing rules, visitors will be screened...
Kimenhour, Craig receive national honors

Volleyball May 28, 2020

By Walter Scott Jr. Two Thomas Dale boys’ volleyball...

Henricus reopening set for June 3

Community May 28, 2020

In accordance with CDC and Chesterfield County guidelines, Henricus Historical Park...
