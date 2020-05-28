Recently Deceased

ARWADY, Marjorie Dorothy, 77, of Chesterfield. BIDWELL, Richard L., 91, of Chesterfield, Air Force veteran, husband of Anne Marie Bidwell. BOYD, Anelle Marie Butler, 97, of Chesterfield,...

ARWADY, Marjorie Dorothy, 77, of Chesterfield. BIDWELL, Richard L., 91, of Chesterfield, Air Force veteran, husband of Anne Marie Bidwell. BOYD, Anelle Marie Butler, 97, of Chesterfield, widow of Jack Ireland Boyd. COLE, Homer Macarthur, 76, of Chesterfield, husband of Lynn A. Stanton. COPELAND, Herman A., 76, of Chesterfield, Army veteran, widow of Gloria Jones Copeland. COSSITT, Hamilton Ewing Maguire, 57, of Chesterfield. GOODE, Edith M., 85, of Chesterfield, widow of Benny Goode. GRANT, George E., 88, of Chesterfield, Air Force veteran. GROVES, Thomas Wayne, 32, of Chesterfield. HAMIL, Frederick Ross Jr., 76, of Chesterfield, Marine Corps veteran, husband of Susan Hamil. HARRIS, Hazel Martha, 84, of Chesterfield. JOHNSON, Jean Ganzert, 93, of Chesterfield, wife of Martin L. Johnson. JORDON, James Sommers Sr., 79, of North Chesterfield, husband of Patricia Jordon. JOY, Kathleen Fleshman, 95, of Chesterfield. LANDEN, Steven Keith, 29, of Chesterfield. LESTER, Margaret Elaine Owens, 82, of Chesterfield. LEWIS, Timothy Lee, 50, of North Chesterfield. MILNER, Laverne Marie, 98, of Chesterfield, widow of Edward Charles Milner. PRENTICE, Larry, 82, of Chesterfield. QUAIFF, Joyce Smith, 91, of Chesterfield, widow of Chester Richard Quaiff. RIDOUT, C. Stuart, 71, of Chester, an Army veteran. RIVERS, James H., 69, of Chesterfield. ROTH, William Charles, 76, of Chesterfield. SHELTON, Melissa Ann, 39, of North Chesterfield. SKEENS, Geneva Hayes, 85, of Chesterfield, wife of Terry Skeens. SMITH, Beverly Kimball, 87, of Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran. SNOWDEN, Evelyn Laverne Croft, 91, of Chester. STANLEY, Velma Roen, 92, of Chesterfield. VEALEY, Brandon James, 36, of Chesterfield, husband of Michael Alan DePhillip. WHITTAKER, Hazel Mae, 59, of North Chesterfield. WILLIS, Karen Wonderley, 68, of North Chesterfield, wife of Robert Fleming Willis. WILSON, Ronald Edward, 80, of Chesterfield, widower of Louise A. Wilson.