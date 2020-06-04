BoS: County has 32 COVID-19-related deaths

Chesterfield County had 32 deaths related to the coronavirus as of May 27. County supervisors heard that and more information from Chesterfield’s health district...

Chesterfield County had 32 deaths related to the coronavirus as of May 27.

County supervisors heard that and more information from Chesterfield’s health district director, Dr. Alexander Samuel, during their May 27 meeting.

Samuel noted that the county’s positivity testing rate for COVID-19 was at 17.5 percent, which was down from the peak of about 28 percent in mid-April. However, it was an increase from 11.8 percent three weeks previous.

Samuel added that more than 11,000 coronavirus tests had been administered to county residents, the fourth-highest total in the state.

Clover Hill supervisor Chris Winslow asked Samuel if he thought a second wave of the virus would occur in the fall. “Time will tell,” Samuel said. “It’s very possible.”

Winslow noted that the virus has mutated 14 times across the globe, and 12 of those mutations were prevalent in the U.S. He questioned Samuel about a vaccine, and Samuel said that portions of the virus that don’t mutate will be targeted for the vaccine. “Coronaviruses, in general, do mutate,” he said.



PPT delay

The supervisors approved a resolution to delay penalties and interest payments for personal property taxes from June 5 through July 31.

Matoaca supervisor Kevin Carroll called it “a very important step to help the people of our community.”

Deputy county administrator Matt Harris called it “a significant endeavor” that could involve up to $2 million.



Jeff Davis revitalization

As part of the consent agenda, supervisors approved a $120,000 contract for Shanna Kabatznick’s Shanna K LLC for marketing and consulting services related to revitalization of the Jefferson Davis Highway corridor. According to her LinkedIn.com profile, Kabatznick is in Midlothian. The funds are provided through a Lead-Based Paint Hazard Control grant and will be used for community outreach, engagement, and organization building.



Coal ash plan delayed

As part of the consent agenda, supervisors agreed to delay from March 31 to Sept. 1 finalization of a transportation plan for removal of coal ash from two “ponds” at the Chesterfield Power Station. The supervisors approved a memorandum of understanding with Dominion on Aug. 28. Completion of the plan by Dominion was delayed due to a number of factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, a board document states. The transportation plan provides new access roads and paths to county facilities and relocates facilities to more accessible locations.

Increased courthouse fee

As part of the consent agenda, supervisors agreed to increase the courthouse security fee that is charged for criminal and traffic convictions in general district and circuit court. The fee will increase from $10 to $20, effective July 1. Fees generated are projected to double from $400,000 to $800,000 per year. The increase was made possible by enabling legislation that passed the General Assembly earlier this year. Funds will be used for security personnel and equipment.



Harrowgate water line project

Supervisors authorized the use of eminent domain to acquire easements to replace 2.7 miles of water line on Harrowgate Road that was built in 1963. The county’s real property manager Dean Sasek told the board that agreements were reached with 24 of 26 property owners. Sasek said the county made multiple attempts to reach Keck Investment Properties LLC and Dierdre A. Mason-Hauver, who own properties at 13400 and 13500 Happy Hill Road. The county is offering the two parties $920 and $100, respectively.

Lucy Corr recognized

Supervisors honored the Lucy Corr Continuing Care Community for 50 years of service to Chesterfield. The business, which offers skilled nursing, and long-term and memory care, is located east of Route 10 and south of Courthouse Road.

WWTP contract

As part of the consent agenda, the supervisors approved a $3.3 million contract for Southwood Building Systems Inc. of Ashland for replacement of four clarifiers and for pipe improvements for a sludge pump at Proctors Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant. Four bids were received, ranging from $3 million to $4.3 million. The plant is located on Coxendale Road one-mile east of Interstate 95, just west of the Chesterfield Power Station.