Trending

Chesterfield announces $5M for “Back in Business” grant program

Business June 4, 2020 Press release

At the direction of the Board of Supervisors, Chesterfield County, in partnership with the Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce, is launching “Back in Business” grants...

At the direction of the Board of Supervisors, Chesterfield County, in partnership with the Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce, is launching “Back in Business” grants to support small businesses negatively affected by COVID-19. The $10,000 grants are designed to provide immediate relief to businesses to help them remain in business through the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for reopening under the guidelines of Forward Virginia. The $5 million dollars, dedicated for the grant program, will come from the federal funding Chesterfield County received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. 

Small businesses are a critical component of Chesterfield’s economy. They are typically an important source of job creation, spurring innovation and competition, and driving productivity and growth. These businesses have been hit especially hard by the crisis, as they often have fewer resources to draw on during a slowdown. The “Back in Business” grants are intended to address the funding gaps these businesses may have experienced with other assistance programs through the COVID-19 emergency. 

Applicants will be required to demonstrate that they are eligible, that they were operational before the lockdown, and that they are suffering negative impacts from emergency-related/lockdown-related closures. 

Final eligibility criteria for the program and the application process were expected to be confirmed by the end of May and applications should be open in early June. Details on the program, as they become available, can be found at www.chesterfieldbusiness.com/bib.

Budding relationships

Budding relationships

Schools Jun 4, 2020

At the end of Mark Erickson’s second year of...

BoS: County has 32 COVID-19-related deaths

Board of Supervisors Jun 4, 2020

Chesterfield County had 32 deaths related to the coronavirus as of...
Southbend holds Senior Parade for grads

Southbend holds Senior Parade for grads

Schools Jun 4, 2020

The Southbend community held a Senior Parade to celebrate...

Chesterfield Health Department to continue free COVID-19 testing into June

Community Jun 4, 2020

As part of a statewide push to increase testing across the...

Police arrest suspect who shot at, wounded officer

Police Jun 4, 2020

Police have arrested a suspect who shot at and wounded a...

Chesterfield announces $5M for “Back in Business” grant program

Business Jun 4, 2020

At the direction of the Board of Supervisors, Chesterfield County, in...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.