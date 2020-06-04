Police arrest suspect who shot at, wounded officer

Police have arrested a suspect who shot at and wounded a Chesterfield County Police officer May 27. At about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, police responded...

At about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a reported shooting in the 5400 block of Remuda Drive. As some officers worked to locate the shooting victim, other responding officers began patrolling the area. Two officers observed a suspicious vehicle on Cogbill Road and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle stopped in the area of Castlewood Road and Treetop Apartments. As officers approached, a passenger exited the vehicle, fired several rounds at the officers and fled. One officer was struck in his leg; he had injuries that were non-life threatening. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area and remained on scene through the night actively seeking the suspect, who was identified as Lynell Alexander Jr., 33, of the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond. Police obtained warrants for Alexander for attempted capital murder, malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Alexander was arrested in Richmond with assistance from Richmond police and the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The adult male victim of the initial shooting, which remains under investigation, was located at an area hospital. He had been transported to the hospital by a third party and was found to have non-life threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact Chesterfield police immediately at (804) 748-1251.