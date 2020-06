Recently Deceased

BAILEY, Rachel Gurganus, 77, of North Chesterfield, wife of Hubert S. Bailey Sr. BOYD, Annelle Marie Butler, 97, of Chester, widow of Jack Ireland Boyd. CRAIG, Dale...

BAILEY, Rachel Gurganus, 77, of North Chesterfield, wife of Hubert S. Bailey Sr. BOYD, Annelle Marie Butler, 97, of Chester, widow of Jack Ireland Boyd. CRAIG, Dale Thomas, 87, of Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran. CRAWLEY, Bessie Ann Rice, 96, of Chester, widow of James Crawley. DeJARNETTE, Albert Lee, 89, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran. ELLIS, Arthur F. Jr., 78, of North Chesterfield, husband of Frances M. Ellis. FARMER, Justin Christopher, 31, of Chesterfield. FOWLER, Michael L., 55, of Chesterfield. GRANT, George E., 88, of Chesterfield, an Air Force sergeant. HARMON, Linda Fay, 64, of Chesterfield, wife of Michael Harmon. HUBBARD, Patricia McCombie, 67, of Chesterfield. JACKSON, Roy Elton Jr., 77, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran. JARRETT, Donna, 38, of Chesterfield. NEWMAN, April Lynn, 56, of Chesterfield. NORWOOD, Shirley Baird, 84, of Chester, widow of Billy Jearl Norwood. OSBORNE, John Clarence, 73, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, husband of Lynn Osborne. SNYDER, Stuart Kenneth Jr., 73, of Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran, husband of Susan Cosby Snyder. WEBBER, Larry A., 66, of Chester, a Marine Corps veteran, widow of Phyllis Webber. WIKER, Alice Virginia, 77, of Chester, wife of Charles Malcolm Wiker Jr. WOOD, Douglas Lamar, 77, of Chesterfield.