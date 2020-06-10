Justice March

Chester march encouraged peaceful demonstration More than 400 people participated in a peaceful demonstration on Saturday, marching one mile, from the Chester Village gazebo...

Chester march encouraged peaceful demonstration

More than 400 people participated in a peaceful demonstration on Saturday, marching one mile, from the Chester Village gazebo to Thomas Dale High School. The march, led by 2020 Thomas Dale High School graduate Zuri Washington, was an effort to allow people to express their concerns about the recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. All three received national attention due to their tragic deaths. Floyd and Taylor by questionable arrest procedures by law enforcement in their home states of Minnesota and Kentucky, respectively. Arbery was allegedly murdered in Georgia under the pretense of a citizen’s arrest.

“There is racial tension in Chester too,” said Washington. People want to express their concerns but don’t want to go into a hostile environment like Richmond, where rioting and vandalism have broken out during recent protests.

Washington’s friend and Thomas Dale graduate (2019) Kaylie Blake, had the idea.

“And I helped bring it to life,” Washington said. The two wanted to do something in their hometown that was easily accessible and safe.

Washington has been the president of the African American Culture Club at Thomas Dale since he founded the club in 2018. The club’s mission is to promote the awareness of the African American culture through education using documentaries, books, movies, dance, and guest speakers. “Our focus, is educating students about the importance of knowing your history so you can make a change in today’s world,” said Washington.

The club’s sponsor is government teacher Megan Bryant, who also attended the march.

“Zuri came to me, and we bounced around ideas about the march,” Bryant said. “I’m very proud of him and what he was able to achieve on such short notice.”

Thomas Dale principal Christopher Jones was in full support of the students taking a peaceful and meaningful approach to action. “I’m here to support the students at Thomas Dale,” he said. “They need a place to express themselves that is safe. A place where they can stand up for what they believe in. I’m here to listen too. I don’t want anyone in my community or sphere of influence to guess where I stand. We cannot fix this by only black folks standing up. If you have a sphere of influence, stand up, speak up.”

State Delegate Carrie Coyner also spoke. “If you are a praying person, pray now,” she said.

Washington worked on Coyner’s campaign and canvassed neighborhoods with her prior to her election.

Coyner asked the crowd: “Who are you hanging out with? You will become like those people you spend time with. Are you willing to spend time to change things?” She told students that they have the strongest voice now to make changes, especially in education, because they are the most recent in it. “Find someone at every level of government,” she said. “and work with them.”

Motivational speaker and musician, Jason Lewis, aka Humble Tip, made a special trip from Washington D.C. to participate in the march. “Your voice will have influence,” he said. “I believe in liberty and justice for all, but when it comes to justice, that’s where things get a little murky. We are still damaged, but not broken.” He advised participants to leave with a plan, one with measurable results. “If you can tweet about it,you can vote about it,” he said. “We can do better. We will have a beautiful tomorrow.”

The Rev. Gregory LaCounte Wells Jr. of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Colonial Heights encouraged people to remove fear and pray. “The time is now. There is nothing more powerful than the power of prayer.”

Captain A.J. Starke and Major David V. Shand from the Chesterfield County Police Department attended. “We are here to provide support,” Shand said. “It is great that this can happen safely.” Officers also assisted with traffic control.