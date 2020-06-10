Recently Deceased
Obituaries June 10, 2020 VN Staff
ARCHIBALD, Joan Athalie Bossman, 91, of Chesterfield.
CODY, Franklyn, 83, of Chester.
CRAWFORD, Geraldine R., of Chesterfield.
CROOK, Phyllis Elder, 75, of Chesterfield.
CROSTIC, Pansy Bolton, 84, of North Chesterfield.
CUMMINS, Robert Henry Sr., 81, of Chester, wife of Leonore B. Cummins.
DEWEY, Jayne Hawpe, 92, of Chesterfield, wife of L.J. Dewey.
FARMER, Marie Lipford, 77, of Chesterfield.
FRIDLEY, Kevin Wayne, 30, of Chesterfield.
GILLESPIE, Hilda Jean, 89, of Chesterfield.
GORDON, Margaret Christine, 99, of Chester.
HAYMON, Robin Jamahl, 33, of Chesterfield.
HAYNES, John Kemp Jr., 99, of Chesterfield.
LANE, Harry Thomas Jr., 68, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran.
NASH, Emory Guy Jr., 68, of Chesterfield.
PINKLETON, Patricia, 87, of Chesterfield.
SHELTON, George Russell Jr., 72, of North Chesterfield.
THOMPSON, Maxine, 94, of Chesterfield.
WHITAKER, Nelson Ray, 82, of North Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran, widower of Tillie Marie Whitaker.
