Recently Deceased

Obituaries June 10, 2020 VN Staff

ARCHIBALD, Joan Athalie Bossman, 91, of Chesterfield.

CODY, Franklyn, 83, of Chester.

CRAWFORD, Geraldine R., of Chesterfield.

CROOK, Phyllis Elder, 75, of Chesterfield.

CROSTIC, Pansy Bolton, 84, of North Chesterfield.

CUMMINS, Robert Henry Sr., 81, of Chester, wife of Leonore B. Cummins.

DEWEY, Jayne Hawpe, 92, of Chesterfield, wife of L.J. Dewey.

FARMER, Marie Lipford, 77, of Chesterfield.

FRIDLEY, Kevin Wayne, 30, of Chesterfield.

GILLESPIE, Hilda Jean, 89, of Chesterfield.

GORDON, Margaret Christine, 99, of Chester.

HAYMON, Robin Jamahl, 33, of Chesterfield.

HAYNES, John Kemp Jr., 99, of Chesterfield.

LANE, Harry Thomas Jr., 68, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran.

NASH, Emory Guy Jr., 68, of Chesterfield.

PINKLETON, Patricia, 87, of Chesterfield.

SHELTON, George Russell Jr., 72, of North Chesterfield.

THOMPSON, Maxine, 94, of Chesterfield.

WHITAKER, Nelson Ray, 82, of North Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran, widower of Tillie Marie Whitaker.

Justice March

Community Jun 10, 2020

Chester march encouraged peaceful demonstration More than 400 people...

Carvana pulls the plug on Woods Edge Road project

Chesterfield Government Jun 10, 2020

It looks as if Carvana may be a victim of this...

Chesterfield “virtual meetings” are a censorship travesty

Letter to the Editor Jun 10, 2020

To the Editor: Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors (BOS) and Planning...

Tremendous communication exercise

Letter to the Editor Jun 10, 2020

To the Editor: My perspective comes from a background in mitigation...

Chester home consumed by fire

Fire & EMS Jun 10, 2020

A home was destroyed by fire at 10600 Hollyberry Drive on...
Chookamooks now in Chester

Chookamooks now in Chester

Community Jun 10, 2020

Journalist writes children’s book Cliff Davis’s imagination sometimes runs...
