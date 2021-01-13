Revised noise ordinance approved; Holland named chair, Winslow vice chair

The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors on Dec. 16 approved a modified noise ordinance.

The noise ordinance prohibits noises from electronic devices that can be heard inside nearby residences or 50 feet from the device between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. It also prohibits noises that are “plainly audible” during daytime hours in nearby residences or 300 feet from the device.

The modification passed unanimously. A violation is a misdemeanor with a fine of $100 to $500. It requires a complainant to testify before a magistrate or for a police officer to do so if there is no complainant. Exceptions are included for devices used at public parks or recreational fields, for example.

“I think this is a really good move,” said supervisor Jim Holland (D-Dale), who was voted board chair during the supervisors’ Jan. 6 meeting on a 3-2 vote.

Split votes

During the latter meeting, supervisor Jim Ingle (R-Bermuda) nominated Chris Winslow (R-Clover Hill) for chair, noting that he is the board’s longest serving member and hasn’t been chair.

Then Winslow nominated Holland.

A vote was held regarding Holland’s nomination, which Winslow, Leslie Haley (R-Midlothian) and Holland approved, with Kevin Carroll (R-Matoaca) and Ingle voting no.

For vice chair, Holland nominated Winslow. That vote was also 3-2, with Carroll and Ingle voting no.

Firearms

The supervisors unanimously adopted an ordinance amendment that requires use of a backstop or berm so that bullets don’t go onto the property of others while target shooting.

Carroll noted that the curvature of the land can qualify as a backstop.

School bonuses

Some $8.2 million was approved for 2 percent bonuses for school employees as a budget adjustment. Some $8.6 million from Fiscal Year 2020 was left unappropriated due to economic conditions.

School bus cams?

The supervisors authorized the school board to establish a program that would add video cameras on school buses. Anyone recorded passing a stopped school bus could be fined $250 for a civil penalty. Anyone otherwise stopped for passing a stopped school bus currently by a police officer is liable for a reckless driving conviction.

CVTA budget

The supervisors unanimously approved the Central Virginia Transportation Authority budget, which is estimated to bring some $20 million to $23 million to Chesterfield over one year.

The Chesterfield portion of the budget totals $20.68 million, which would fund $5 million for Nash Road improvements, a roundabout at Centralia Road and Old Wrexham Road for $1 million, a weave mitigation on Route 10 from Route 288 to Courthouse Road for $500,000 and the project engineering phase of an interchange at Willis Road and Interstate 95 for $2 million.

The funds are being raised by a 0.7 percent sales and use tax and gas/diesel taxes of 7.6 and 7.7 cents, respectively.

Flooring business?

A conditional use permit application was withdrawn after discussion with supervisors.

Michael W. Atkinson, who has lived at 12665 Petersburg St. since 2016, applied for a permit that would allow him to use his 2.7-acre residential property for a flooring business after complaints were made.

Based on advice of a county planner, Atkinson said he paid over $2,000 to a contractor for a fence to be installed on his property. However, the planning commission unanimously recommended denial of the permit on Nov. 17 due to lack of a public meeting with neighbors.

Atkinson said he canceled the meeting because it was scheduled on his daughter’s fifth birthday.

Atkinson said he had up to three trucks on his property at one time, noting that one broke down and one got stolen so he had to buy another. He added that the stolen truck was later recovered in Tennessee and he retrieved it.

Ingle said three people complained to him about Atkinson and wanted to remain anonymous because they are afraid of him.

Ingle said that Atkinson could withdraw his application and resubmit it after holding a public meeting and getting some support from his neighbors. Otherwise, Ingle said he would recommend that the supervisors deny the application, and Atkinson couldn’t resubmit it for one year.

Atkinson said his property isn’t being used as a business, but Ingle said, “I do believe your warehouse is on site.” Atkinson said he delivered wood to other locations.

Planner Harold Ellis suggested limiting the hours of operation of the business and the number of vehicles on site. Ellis said there were complaints about traffic at the site.