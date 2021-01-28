Are you killing time

“Real generosity toward the future lies in giving all to the present. “

– Albert Camus

When I hear the phrase “killing time,” I oftentimes find myself curling my lips in disapproval …Really? …Why would you want to kill time? Difficult life experiences have taught me that time is too precious to “kill.” For this reason, the idiom doesn’t sit well with me.

According to Webster’s dictionary “killing time” means “to spend time doing something while one is waiting.” It is thought the expression appeared during the Civil War to describe what soldiers would do in order to detach themselves from the reality of war. They began to “kill time” by playing games, or engaging in other diversions during long waiting periods. Henry David Thoreau used the phrase in one of his most well-known passages from Walden (1854): “As if you could kill time without injuring eternity.”

During 2020 (no doubt a year for the history books), schools were shut down, sending kids home, and both government and business offices were closed, sending parents to work from home. The four to eight hour space between parents and their children was gone. This created a situation which was, for many, simply too close for comfort. Stress and uncertainty made their way into the living room. Let us not forget those who sadly lost their jobs, who were forced into quarantine, or, who unexpectedly lost a loved one. Needless to say, we have all been affected in one way or another. Time seemed to slow down. For many, “killing time” was the solution.

As I reminisce to just a year ago, life was so carefree. I now realize how I took things for granted, not having to worry about wearing a mask when I went out or stressing over holding a sneeze or cough in public so as not to draw unwanted attention to myself. Life was simpler in small, seemingly insignificant ways.

A new year is oftentimes seen as an opportunity for a new beginning. As reflected in the traditional “new year’s resolution,” some resolve themselves to lose weight, others to stop smoking or save more money. Those goals are noteworthy, but what about the simpler things? One is taking time to look into the eyes of a beloved family member and tell them how much you love them. Others include being kind to a stranger in need or setting some time aside for prayer, meditation and reflection.

Love, gratitude, and faith extend time. For example, research has shown that random acts of kindness can give our love hormone (oxytocin) levels a boost, which in turns helps one relax lowering blood pressure. And that spirituality and religion effect both our mental and physical health in positive ways.

Some of us were under the illusion that all problems surrounding the pandemic would magically disappear in 2021, but reality is some of the challenges faced in 2020 could very well continue throughout this year. Given this, will you make the most of the present moment, seizing each day? Or will you simply opt to “kill time?” The choice is yours.

Thoreau believed that by trivializing time or wasting your time, you do “injury” to eternity. The past determines our present and how we chose to occupy our time in the present shapes our future. So, be mindful of the present because that’s all we have.