McShay’s 20-home development, Royal Farms recommended by Planning Commission

Despite complaints from area residents about a proposed development running through a cul de sac, the Chesterfield County Planning Commission on July 20 recommended approval of a rezone for McShay Communities.

McShay, which was represented by local land use attorney Jack Wilson, offered a proffer to limit all construction traffic to an entry/exit on Kingsland Road, which was approved.

Planning staff noted that the developer originally didn’t want to use Kingsland Road as an additional access, but it was required by the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Several residents of Excalibur Place — which was required as an access by state law due to a 37-year-old stub road — were unhappy with the application and spoke during public comment.

The rezoning would go from agricultural to residential (R-12) under the proposal, which still has to be approved by the county board of supervisors.

The proposed 11.2-acre development is on the southeast corner of Salem Church and Kingsland roads in the Dale District. There would be no access to Salem Church Road.

Wilson noted that the rezoning is consistent with the Comprehensive Plan, which shows that property as suburban residential.

Area residents noted the area can have flooding issues. “We will put a cement lining within the drainage easement,” Wilson said, adding that this would improve the situation, not make it worse.

Area resident John Hamlin said no information was shared about the temporary stump road 37 years ago when the residential development on Excalibur was built. “What is temporary?” he asked.

“Stump roads are good for three or four years if you are going to expand to the current subdivision,” area resident Doug Morris said. “It’s just plain wrong to put in a new subdivision after 37 years.”

The commissioners recommended approval of the rezoning by a vote of 4-0 with Bermuda Commissioner Gib Sloan absent.

Royal Farms recommended

As part of the consent agenda, the commissioners approved a rezoning request for 3.9 acres at 13200 Rivers Bend Blvd. and 210/230 E. Hundred Road for a Royal Farms convenience store, restaurant, car wash and fuel sales.

The applicant, Emerson Ventures LLC, requested a rezoning from residential (R-15), commercial (C-3) and agricultural to C-3 with a conditional use planned development.

According to a planning document, the convenience store/restaurant would be 5,145 square feet.

The development would be located on the northwest corner of East Hundred Road and Rivers Bend Boulevard in the Bermuda District.

Two cases deferred

Among the cases deferred were Matt Zubey’s request to rezone from Light Industrial to General Industrial 23.63 acres at 5921 Newbys Bridge Road along with a conditional use planned development with exceptions to the utility ordinance.

The applicant wants to build a greenhouse, nursery, warehouse, contractor office and shop space.

Staff recommended the rezoning, but not the utility exception, noting that a public water/wastewater connection is nearby. According to the staff report, the closest water line is 3,300 feet from the property, and the closest wastewater line is 2,960 feet from the property.

The case was deferred to the Planning Commission’s Aug. 17 meeting. One man was ready to speak against the rezoning.

Also deferred to Aug. 17 was a request by Keith Jones Properties LLC for a conditional use permit to add a special events business and bed and breakfast to an existing special events business and equestrian center on 177 acres at 12900 River Road in the Matoaca District.