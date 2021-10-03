Planning commission recommends gas processing facility, commercial/residential development

The Chesterfield County Planning Commission on Sept. 21 recommended approval of a methane gas processing facility on the Shoosmith Bros., Inc. property and a commercial and residential development nearby on Ironbridge Road.

The proposals were on the commission’s consent agenda and had no public opposition.

The gas processing facility would be built on 10.3 acres south of Ironbridge Road and would process methane from Phase 1 of the landfill but not Phase 2.

Two people spoke during public comment in favor of the proposal, but Renee Eldred said she preferred that the company — which is joining with Swift Creek Renewables, LLC on the project — transports the methane via a pipeline as opposed to trucks.

The board document states that negotiations are underway in regard to a pipeline and offered four options. However, vehicular transport is also listed as an option, which would involve around 10 truck trips per day.

The facility would have 10 to 15 employees and an office and warehouse.

If built, the 4-inch pipeline would connect with TC Energy’s pipeline nearby, the document states.

A trail, which would be known as the Fall Line Trail, would be built if the new pipeline uses Chester Linear Park and county property at 4901 W. Hundred Road.

Eldred stated the obvious: “Shoosmith has a smell to it, which is the reason why [they’re] doing this.”

The proposal would rezone the land in the Dale District from agricultural to agricultural with planned use development.

D. Brennen Keene of the McGuireWoods law firm is representing the property owners.

Caduceus Development

Also recommended for approval was a project on 12.7 acres in the Bermuda District at 11501 and 11551 Ironbridge Road.

The rezoning would move from neighborhood business (C-2) to commercial business (C-3) and allow for commercial development along the highway with up to 210 residential units in the rear.

Among the conditions is one that would result in a cash proffer of $3,473 per residential unit that would be used for roads.

No more than 5 percent of the units could be more than two bedrooms.

The development would be limited to one right-in, right-out from Route 10 and one from Ironbridge Parkway to the north.

Local land use attorney Jack Wilson is representing the property owners.

Both cases are scheduled to go to the board of supervisors for approval. The supervisors’ next meeting is Oct. 27. The planning commission meets again on Oct. 19.