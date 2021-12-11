Some legislators left holding the bag in redistricting

Legislators are trying to figure out their next steps following a map proposed by two special masters to the state Supreme Court following the 2020 Census.

State Sen. Amanda Chase (R) has a Senate district laid out for her to run in again in 2023 if she so desires. SD73 would cover the western half of Chesterfield, similar to her current district. That district also includes freshman Sen. Ghazala Hashmi (D), but has a 54.3 to 38.7 percent Republican tilt based on the 2016 presidential election.

However, Chase recently threw her hat into the ring as one of eight Republicans seeking their party’s nod to challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) in U.S. House District 7 next year. That district is totally revamped however and moves to Northern Virginia.

Spanberger has $2.2 million to spend, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Although she would not have to live in her district, she would have to figure out where to run. Spanberger lives in Glen Allen.

U.S. House District 5 would include western Chesterfield, and Chase said last week she is exploring all options, but noted that she would not challenge HD5 incumbent Bob Good (R). HD5 would extend west almost to Roanoke and go north to include half of Albemarle County (Charlottesville).

The eastern half of Chesterfield would still be included in U.S. Rep. Doug McEachin’s district. HD4 was adjusted some but still has a strong Democrat tilt with 63 percent of its residents voting for Hillary Clinton in 2016, compared to 32 percent for Donald Trump.

Two U.S. House districts would still be considered swing, including HD2 which includes Virginia Beach and has a 5-percent Republican advantage and HD10, which includes Loudoun, Spotsylvania and the northern half of Albemarle and has a 1-percent Democratic advantage.

Chesterfield’s other senator, Joe Morrissey (D), said he would either run in SD13 or SD15. Although he previously lived in Richmond, Morrissey told the Village News last week that he had moved to Chester. If he wanted to run in SD13, he wouldn’t have to move as that district includes eastern Chesterfield and part of southeast Richmond. If he wanted to continue representing Petersburg, Morrissey would have to move to that city or one of the following counties that make up that district: Charles City, Dinwiddie, Henrico, Prince George, Surrey or Sussex. Both districts have a similar Democratic advantage of 23 or 24 points.

As far as state House districts, Del. Carrie Coyner (R) would be well positioned to run in HD75, which includes eastern Chesterfield, Hopewell and western Prince George County. That proposed district has a slight Republican advantage, with 49 percent voting for Trump and 46.4 percent voting for Clinton. In one recent tabulation, Coyner was rated the most moderate member of either party.

Incoming Del. Mike Cherry (R) could run in HD74, which includes Colonial Heights and two-thirds of Chesterfield. It has a 55.5-39.9 advantage that favors the GOP.

The proposed districts have yet to receive approval by the state’s highest court. Virtual public hearings are scheduled for Dec. 15 and 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. To participate, send an email to redistricting@vacourts.gov.