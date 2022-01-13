Reduction in tax rates coming in Chesterfield

During the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors Dec. 15 meeting, Deputy County Administrator for Finance and Administration Matt Harris said the county plans to set the maximum real estate tax rate at 93 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, a reduction from 95 cents.

Harris said the supervisors could still decide to lower the final rate lower than 93 cents. As part of the consent agenda, the supervisors voted to advertise that tax rate.

The ad also includes increasing the tax threshold for the business, professional and occupational license (BPOL) tax from $300,000 to $400,000 and the personal property tax rate for vehicles from $1,000 to $1,500. These will result in more businesses and people being exempt from the taxes. Harris said the latter hadn’t been adjusted since 1998.

Supervisor Jim Ingle (R-Bermuda) asked about the real estate assessments. Harris said the increases would average countywide around 8 to 10 percent.

Supervisor Kevin Carroll (R-Matoaca) asked when the supervisors would get the assessment data. Harris said it would come during their February meeting.

Harris said the budget would be approved in April.

Promotion

As part of the consent agenda, General Services Director Clay Bowles was hired Dec. 15 to replace Scott Zaremba as deputy county administrator for community operations. Zaremba retired effective Dec. 1.

Bowles has worked for the county 21 years, including five-plus years as chief of administration with the sheriff’s office.

“This is the realization of a dream for me,” Bowles said.

The position includes overseeing the departments of general services, information technology, parks and recreation, libraries and risk management.

Board chair, vice chair

During the board’s Jan. 5 meeting, the supervisors voted 4-1 to name Chris Winslow (R-Clover Hill) board chair. Ingle cast the dissenting vote.

Leslie Haley (R-Midlothian) was unanimously voted as vice chair.

The board’s next two meetings are Wed., Jan. 26 and Wed., Feb. 23.

Sidewalk projects

On Dec. 15, the supervisors approved a $2.8 million contract to Blakemore Construction for sidewalks on Harrowgate Road and Cougar Trail.

The project involves extending the sidewalk on the east side of Harrowgate Road between Harrow Drive and South Street and along the north side of Cougar Trail from Harrowgate Road to Carver Middle School.

The supervisors also approved a $727,168 contract with Dickerson Construction for a sidewalk project on west side of Hopkins Road from Bonniebank Road to South Melody Road.