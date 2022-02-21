New animal services center planned 

A new animal services facility is planned for Chesterfield County.

As part of the consent agenda during the planning commission’s Feb. 15 meeting, the board unanimously recommended approval of a conditional use for such a new facility in the county government complex across the street from Lucy Corr Village nursing home.

The 65.5-acre site houses the county’s current animal services building. The new facility would also be built on the property.

It would house up to 78 dogs and 57 cats and include an outside barn for non-domesticated animals. Office and conference room space would be included, along with an outdoor exercise area in the interior of the structure.

It would serve as a site for adoptions and animal control cases.

A walking trail would be relocated due to the facility’s construction.

The size of the building was not included in the board packet.

The land is zoned agricultural but the comprehensive plan shows that the property is designated for corporate office.

The address of 9200 Public Works Road is located south of Courthouse Road and east of Government Center Parkway.