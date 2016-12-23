Trending

Letter to the Editor December 23, 2016

To the Editor: In reference to Gena Lashley’s Column “A Process” Dec. 14, 2016: My mom and I read your article. We wanted to...

To the Editor:

In reference to Gena Lashley’s Column “A Process” Dec. 14, 2016:

My mom and I read your article. We wanted to let you know you are NOT alone in your thoughts and feelings about Mr. Trump. From the moment he announced his intention to run for president, we began to feel anxiety and dread. To this day, those feelings have not changed. We also fear for the future of our country. It is great that you are not standing by and doing nothing. By the way, you are not the only one with some Trump supporters in your family! So those of us who do not support Trump must stick together.

Thank you so much for writing the article,

Karen and Shirley

