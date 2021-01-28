Let us not confuse readers

Letter to the Editor:

This is in response to Margaret Davis’ Jan. 13, 2021 letter to the Village News editor. We are concerned Ms. Davis’ comments will confuse Village News readers.

Her letter referred to our letter to the editor printed in the Dec. 30, 2020 Village News. In that letter, we did not “suggest” spending the Dominion $10 million at Osborne, a 30-year-old fully developed boat ramp and park on the Henrico side of the James River. Our letter stated our goal was a “ramp downriver for the safety and convenience for the majority of Chesterfield boaters” – a “lagoon type, downriver ramp.” Chesterfield boaters have a strong fact based case for a new Chesterfield boat launch downriver past the old Dutch Gap ramp on the Chesterfield side of the river.

Her suggestion to improve the crime problem at Falling Creek Apartments confirms our main objection to locating the ramp there! Her comments about Alfalfa Lane are not supported by the proposed map of the entire park area. The parks access road and the one mile plus of pedestrian trails with river overlooks extend to Fort Darling.

We support the park and revitalization of the Jefferson Davis corridor. We do not support using Dominion›s Dutch Gap ramp replacement funds to locate Chesterfields only lower James River boat launch access almost 8 miles “upriver,” close to the Richmond City line, and in a known crime area.

Phil Lohr, Concerned Chesterfield Boater