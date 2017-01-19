Mid-season hoops reports

By Zack Long Team MVP: Terrence Whitfield Record: 7-5 Coach Michael Knight says his team started off the season “slow” on the defensive side,...

By Zack Long

Team MVP: Terrence Whitfield

Record: 7-5

Coach Michael Knight says his team started off the season “slow” on the defensive side, but with seven wins, that has now changed. The Warriors are playing harder and with a higher energy level. Terrence Whitfield, a senior and three-year starter on varsity, has done everything and then some for Matoaca.

Not only does he lead the team in scoring and rebounding, but he also dropped 33 points in a big win over rival Thomas Dale. Senior guard Tyreek Carter has also been a key player for Matoaca, as he is very active in the team’s full-court press.

Coach Knight says moving forward he would like to see his team improve its efficiency from the free throw line.

Matoaca Girls

By Zack Long

Team MVP: Ayanna Scarborough

Record: 6-4

Though they do have some bright individual stars, playing team basketball seems to be the norm for coach Glenna Lewis and her squad.

Ayanna Scarborough, Brielle Kitrell, Deven Irby, and Nadja Gray have all made significant contributions running the offense and enforcing on defense for Matoaca. Scarborough has really shined in the Warriors’ first ten games, leading the team in scoring.

Over winter break, Matoaca played some terrific basketball and finished 3-0 at the Clover Hill Holiday Classic. That three-day performance may have been the kick start the team needed, as they lost three straight before. They will need to continue to play solid on defense, lacking height around the rim.

Meadowbrook Boys

By Zack Long

Team MVP: Jamon “Doc” Battle

Record: 6-6

Sophomore Jamon “Doc” Battle has worked wonders for Meadowbrook. He leads the team in scoring, plays with a swagger around the rim, and has a nice outside jumper as well.

“We put a lot on his plate,” said coach Jake Oliver. “And he has answered everything we’ve asked him to do.”

Coming into the season a young team, the Monarchs might be past their “growing pains.” Two-sport athlete Jordan Jeter and Tyrone Coley have worked well for Meadowbrook down low. You can expect a double-double from one of them on any night. Johvani Perkins has played well coming off the bench as well, serving as a “sparkplug.” He provides instant energy, and he is the team’s second leading scorer.

Meadowbrook Girls

By Zack Long

Team MVP: Lauren Ford

Record: 4-8

The young Monarchs squad is growing with maturity each week.

“It looks as though they are beginning to play with a little more confidence,” says coach Daniel Connor.

Lauren Ford has been a leader on both sides of the ball for Meadowbrook. Connor says she has to the ability to play every position on the court with her significant height and ball handling. When she has played well, the rest of the team has rallied right behind her. Chandler Hicks has really been the only staple as a freshman in the starting lineup.

“She is starting to slow the game down and see the game better at the four,” explained Coach Connor.

Each game gives the team a little bit more experience as they head towards February.

L.C. Bird Boys

By Zack Long

Team MVP: Mario Haskett

Record: 8-0

Off to a perfect start regarding wins and losses, the Skyhawks are rolling. Loaded with talent all over the court, L.C. Bird is playing at a very high level. Clover Hill transfer Jaylen Dillard has made an immediate impact on an already explosive backcourt, averaging 16.7 points per game.

In fact, with 1:24 to go, Dillard hit a clutch three to tie the game against a state powerhouse, I.C. Norcom. The Skyhawks went on to win their eighth game via Harvard commit Mario Haskett’s layup and free-throws.

Haskett went into that contest averaging 13.3 points per game.

Two-sport athlete Johquin “Pinky” Wiley and Tyrek Williams have also been very good. Wiley had 23 points against Manchester, and Williams had a double-double. Wiley recently picked up an offer from Lincoln Memorial, a Division II school in Tennessee.

L.C. Bird Girls

By Zack Long

Team MVP: Brina Bentley

Record: 8-3

With their tallest player on the floor being 5-8, coach Chevette Waller knows what the key to her team in the early going has been.

“Defense is what wins us games,” Waller stated.

A collective effort, the Skyhawks have been able to find valuable production from just about everyone on the roster. Brina Bentley has provided a lot of senior leadership and has a made a real impact on the boards.

Coach Waller said, “It is really hard to take her off the floor because she has so much experience.”

Sophomore point guard Jaden Watkins has been able to distribute the ball, but also score 13.1 points per game. Waller says “game-time experience” is all her team needs to reach that next level.

Thomas Dale boys

By Andy Baldacci

Record: 6-4

Top Players: C. J. Williams, James Taylor, and M.J. Coleman

Through the first few months of the season, Thomas Dale has had several good things going for them.

“Our defense is what has been the catalyst for us,” head coach Braxton Byerson explained. “We have a number of guys who can score, and the chemistry we have developed between players and coaches makes everything run smooth.”

The Knights also have exceptional depth, being led by James Taylor, M.J. Coleman, and C.J. Williams, while Darrian Lewis, Chris Ervin, Najee Callender, and Taj Callender all equally contribute to the team. While they will have to compete with a tough Manchester team for the Conference 3 crown, Thomas Dale can compete for the top spot if they continue to improve and play well as a team.

Thomas Dale girls

By Sam Nygaard

Team MVP: Monay James, Monique Jones

Record: 6-6

The Knights came into this season a year removed from making a run into regionals, and they are playing like they want to end up there again.

With junior Monay James and senior Monique Jones each averaging over 8 points per game, the team has done a great job on spreading around scoring and not relying on a single player on the offensive front.

After a season marred by injury last year, it was a huge blow to the team when they lost starting forward Kylah Webb after three games into the season, but players like Keyazia Taylor and Kylah’s sister Jadah Webb have stepped up to help fill the hole.

The Knights must continue playing strong defense, led by James’ 3.5 steals per game, to finish out the season strong with some tough opponents left on their schedule.