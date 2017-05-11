Letters to the Editor: Mother’s Day is Not for Cows

To the Editor Last week, The Washington Post published a major expose of the U.S. dairy industry concluding that mega dairies scam consumers...

To the Editor

Last week, The Washington Post published a major expose of the U.S.

dairy industry concluding that mega dairies scam consumers into paying

extra for “organic” milk that isn’t. The timing, a few days before Mother’s Day, could not be more appropriate. Dairy cows, world-wide symbols of motherhood, never get to see or nurture their babies.

The newborn calves are torn from their mothers at birth and turned into

veal cutlets, so the dairy industry can sell their milk. The distraught mothers bellow for days, hoping in vain for their babies’ return.

Instead, they are chained on a concrete warehouse floor, milked by

machines, then impregnated artificially to renew the pregnancy and keep the milk flowing. When their production drops, around four years of age, they are ground into hamburgers.

This Mother’s Day, let’s all honor motherhood and our natural compassion

for animals by rejecting the dairy industry’s cruelty. Let’s replace cow’s milk and its products, laden with cholesterol, saturated fats, hormones, and antibiotics. Let’s choose delicious, healthful, cruelty-free plant-based milk, cheese, and ice cream products offered at our grocery store.

Sincerely,

Clive Vasquez