Trending

LETTER

Letter to the Editor September 13, 2017 Public Comment

Back to School  Food Dear Editor: With the new school year upon us, parents turn their attention to school clothes, school supplies, and school food....

Back to School  Food

Dear Editor:

With the new school year upon us, parents turn their attention to school clothes, school supplies, and school food. Yes, school food!

More than 31 million children rely on school meals for their daily nutrition, which too often consists of highly processed food laden with saturated fat. Not surprisingly, one-third of our children have become overweight or obese. Their early dietary flaws become lifelong addictions, raising their risk of diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.

To compound the problem, the Trump administration has loosened Obama’s 2010 school lunch rules calling for whole grains, fat-free milk, and reduced salt content. The rules had an 86% approval rating.Fortunately, many U.S. school districts now offer vegetarian options.

More than 120 schools, including the entire school districts of Baltimore, Boston, Buffalo, Detroit, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Oakland, Philadelphia, and San Diego have implemented Meatless Monday.
As parents, we need to involve our own children and school cafeteria managers in promoting healthy, plant-based foods in our local schools.
Entering “vegan options in schools” in a search engine provides lots of useful resources.
Sincerely,

Curlock Vinet
Chester

Fall Musings

Mixing Bowl Sep 27, 2017 0

The start of school certainly ushered in the beginning of fall...

Naming the nameless from Scripture

People Sep 15, 2017

A collection of letters from a woman of the 21st century...

“Bleak Hill” as it was called circa 1837, Hedge Lawn today,

History Sep 13, 2017

It sits on a wooded lot near Centralia. Perched over Hedgelawn...

Applications being taken for Christmas parade

Clubs Sep 13, 2017

The Chester Kiwanis Club is making preparations for the 2017 Chester...
Keeping our riverways clean

Keeping our riverways clean

Outdoors Sep 13, 2017

The day was clear and warm as volunteers canvassed...

RECENTLY DECEASED

Obituaries Sep 13, 2017

Blankenship, Mr. Emmet Ryland “Buddy,” 71, of North Chesterfield. Brooks, Mr. Major Lewis,...
Copyright 2017. All rights reserved.