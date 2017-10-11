Letters to the Editor

Thank you, Kiwanis, for our welcome home Dear Editor: I want to publicly express my thanks to Dr. Joe Hillier and the Kiwanis Club...

Thank you,

Kiwanis, for our welcome home

Dear Editor:

I want to publicly express my thanks to Dr. Joe Hillier and the

Kiwanis Club of Chester for their Welcome Home Vietnam War Era

Celebration Event held at the Chesterfield County fairgrounds on

October 4. It was a very public welcome home to many of us who

served during that tumultuous time in our history. From the

entrance to the fairgrounds with all the youngsters holding signs of

welcome, to the warm reception by members of the Kiwanis Club

and those with various support services such as the American

Legion, the VA, and others, to the moving speech by Mag Gen.

Gardner, to the presence of our active duty soldiers from Ft. Lee; it

was an impressive event.

The best part was being with so many warriors who did their duty

so many years ago. My respect for those who took that oath of

service is unsurpassed, whether they went to Vietnam, served in

Germany or stateside, or sailed the oceans on the other side of the

world, all should be recognized for stepping forward and doing their

duty. I was surrounded by this generation’s finest.

This event was the brainchild of Dr. Joe Hillier and made possible

by a lot of effort by members of the Chester Kiwanis Club, many of

whom are veterans. The support by Chesterfield County leaders, law

enforcement, and Fire and EMS demonstrated why Chesterfield is

such a great place to live and work.

On behalf of my many fellow veterans who attended this wonderful

event, I want to publicly express my sincerest thanks to all who

made this possible.

LTC Dan Hill

U.S. Army Retired

Grimstead, VA

Note: I now live in Mathews County, but lived for many years in

Chester and was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Chester for most

of those years.

Letters

