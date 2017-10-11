Letters to the Editor

Thank you,
Kiwanis, for our welcome home
Dear Editor:
I want to publicly express my thanks to Dr. Joe Hillier and the
Kiwanis Club of Chester for their Welcome Home Vietnam War Era
Celebration Event held at the Chesterfield County fairgrounds on
October 4. It was a very public welcome home to many of us who
served during that tumultuous time in our history. From the
entrance to the fairgrounds with all the youngsters holding signs of
welcome, to the warm reception by members of the Kiwanis Club
and those with various support services such as the American
Legion, the VA, and others, to the moving speech by Mag Gen.
Gardner, to the presence of our active duty soldiers from Ft. Lee; it
was an impressive event.
The best part was being with so many warriors who did their duty
so many years ago. My respect for those who took that oath of
service is unsurpassed, whether they went to Vietnam, served in
Germany or stateside, or sailed the oceans on the other side of the
world, all should be recognized for stepping forward and doing their
duty. I was surrounded by this generation’s finest.
This event was the brainchild of Dr. Joe Hillier and made possible
by a lot of effort by members of the Chester Kiwanis Club, many of
whom are veterans. The support by Chesterfield County leaders, law
enforcement, and Fire and EMS demonstrated why Chesterfield is
such a great place to live and work.
On behalf of my many fellow veterans who attended this wonderful
event, I want to publicly express my sincerest thanks to all who
made this possible.
LTC Dan Hill
U.S. Army Retired
Grimstead, VA
Note: I now live in Mathews County, but lived for many years in
Chester and was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Chester for most
of those years.
Letters
Thank you.
