Local man helps Canadians in need

Editor: Last autumn, my husband and I were on a camping trip that took us across Canada and the U.S., visiting friends and family...

Editor:

Last autumn, my husband and I were on a camping trip that took us across Canada and the U.S., visiting friends and family and taking in sights we had always wanted to see.



We had booked at Pocahontas State Park for a few nights and were on our way there when our truck broke down. We were over 3,000 miles from home, knew no one in the area and had Hurricane Michael heading up the coast toward us.



We were truly stuck and didn’t know what we were going to do when a lady, Lisa Bailey, stopped and asked if we needed help. She put us in touch with her son-in-law, Junior Bailey, who is a mechanic, to see if he could help. As our truck was still under warranty, it had to go to a Dodge dealership for repairs. Bailey couldn’t do the work for us, but without missing a beat he stepped up to assist. He drove out to find us, hooked our trailer to his truck, towed us to the campsite and helped set us up; arranged for the dealership to tow our truck and get the repairs done, he even called every day to make sure we had all the supplies we needed and to make sure we could ride out the storm. All of this for no payment other than a promise that we would pass the favor on to someone else if the opportunity arose!



We were so humbled and grateful for their generosity. We are finally saying “thank you” in the best way we can!



We can’t wait to come back to Virginia. You folks are awesome!

June and Steve Cooper

Lindale, Alberta, Canada