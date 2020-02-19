Basketball Scores & Stats

Trending
Basketball February 19, 2020

Meadowbrook girls (13-8)

Meadowbrook 57
Clover Hill 53
MBK stats: Maya Ellis 28 pts; Trinity Price 23 pts, 13 reb

Hopewell 59
Meadowbrook 33
MBK scoring: Maya Ellis 20 pts

Meadowbrook 75
Dinwiddie 32
MBK stats: Maya Ellis 29 pts; Tiona Moore 13 pts, 5 stl; Trinity Price 6 pts, 8 reb, 5 asst, 6 stl, 3 blk; Jayla Johnson 7 stl; Tamia Anglin 7 stl 

Meadowbrook boys (14-7)

Hopewell 72
Meadowbrook 50
No stats reported

Meadowbrook 58
Dinwiddie 54
MBK stats: Lamondre Gregg 15 pts, 3 stl, James Patterson 17 pts, 12 reb

Thomas Dale boys (17-4)

Thomas Dale 59
Matoaca 49
Dale stats: Miles Phillips 25 pts, 6 asst, 5 reb; Kylon Lewis 8 pts, 4 reb; Trey Joseph 6 pts, 9 reb; Luke Ogle 6 pts, 9 reb, 4 blk 

James River 50
Thomas Dale 46
Dale stats: Miles Phillips 15 pts, 5 reb; Kylon Lewis 13 pts, 4 reb; Steven Henry 9 pts

Thomas Dale 59
Colonial Heights 50
Dale stats: Kylon Lewis 14 pts, 3 asst, Neal Phillips 13 pts, 7 reb, Luke Ogle 5 blk

Thomas Dale girls (11-8)

Thomas Dale 41
Prince George 17
Dale stats: Tamyah Webb 14 pts, 10 reb; Loren Jackson 8 pts, 6 reb, 2 stl; Aliyah Kellum 9 reb, 2 blk; Rana Richie 6 pts, 4 asst

Matoaca 56
Thomas Dale 32
Stats not reported

Thomas Dale 50
Colonial Heights 38
Dale stats: Tamyah Webb 21 pts; Ayanni Madison 10 pts, 4 stl; Elayna Givens 9 pts, 4 reb, 4 stl; Loren Jackson 6 pts, 5 reb, 5 stl; Janiyah Jackson 12 reb, 2 blk

L.C. Bird boys (16-6)

L.C. Bird 72
Cosby 39
No stats reported

L.C. Bird girls (15-6)
Did not play

Matoaca girls (20-2)

Matoaca 56
Thomas Dale 32
Matoaca stats: Kendall Satterwhite 21 pts; Alize Armstead 17 pts, 9 reb; Jordan Carpenter 13 reb, 8 stl, 5 blk; Maia Pettaway 9 pts

Matoaca 66
Petersburg 35
Matoaca stats: Alize Armstead 19 pts, 13 reb, 5 stl; Jordan Carpenter 13 pts, 19 reb, 4 stl; Aliyah Coleman 10 pts, 4 reb

Matoaca boys (8-13)
Did not play

Carver Academy Boys (10-13)

Carver Academy 83
Charles City 73
First round of Tri-Rivers District tournament
Carver stats: Darius Johnson 39 pts, 5 reb, 3 asst, 3 stl; Rome Hudson16 pts, 16 reb; Christopher Neblett 10 pts, 5 reb, 4 asst

