Basketball Scores & Stats
Basketball February 19, 2020 Josh Mathews
Meadowbrook girls (13-8)
Meadowbrook 57
Clover Hill 53
MBK stats: Maya Ellis 28 pts; Trinity Price 23 pts, 13 reb
Hopewell 59
Meadowbrook 33
MBK scoring: Maya Ellis 20 pts
Meadowbrook 75
Dinwiddie 32
MBK stats: Maya Ellis 29 pts; Tiona Moore 13 pts, 5 stl; Trinity Price 6 pts, 8 reb, 5 asst, 6 stl, 3 blk; Jayla Johnson 7 stl; Tamia Anglin 7 stl
Meadowbrook boys (14-7)
Hopewell 72
Meadowbrook 50
No stats reported
Meadowbrook 58
Dinwiddie 54
MBK stats: Lamondre Gregg 15 pts, 3 stl, James Patterson 17 pts, 12 reb
Thomas Dale boys (17-4)
Thomas Dale 59
Matoaca 49
Dale stats: Miles Phillips 25 pts, 6 asst, 5 reb; Kylon Lewis 8 pts, 4 reb; Trey Joseph 6 pts, 9 reb; Luke Ogle 6 pts, 9 reb, 4 blk
James River 50
Thomas Dale 46
Dale stats: Miles Phillips 15 pts, 5 reb; Kylon Lewis 13 pts, 4 reb; Steven Henry 9 pts
Thomas Dale 59
Colonial Heights 50
Dale stats: Kylon Lewis 14 pts, 3 asst, Neal Phillips 13 pts, 7 reb, Luke Ogle 5 blk
Thomas Dale girls (11-8)
Thomas Dale 41
Prince George 17
Dale stats: Tamyah Webb 14 pts, 10 reb; Loren Jackson 8 pts, 6 reb, 2 stl; Aliyah Kellum 9 reb, 2 blk; Rana Richie 6 pts, 4 asst
Matoaca 56
Thomas Dale 32
Stats not reported
Thomas Dale 50
Colonial Heights 38
Dale stats: Tamyah Webb 21 pts; Ayanni Madison 10 pts, 4 stl; Elayna Givens 9 pts, 4 reb, 4 stl; Loren Jackson 6 pts, 5 reb, 5 stl; Janiyah Jackson 12 reb, 2 blk
L.C. Bird boys (16-6)
L.C. Bird 72
Cosby 39
No stats reported
L.C. Bird girls (15-6)
Did not play
Matoaca girls (20-2)
Matoaca 56
Thomas Dale 32
Matoaca stats: Kendall Satterwhite 21 pts; Alize Armstead 17 pts, 9 reb; Jordan Carpenter 13 reb, 8 stl, 5 blk; Maia Pettaway 9 pts
Matoaca 66
Petersburg 35
Matoaca stats: Alize Armstead 19 pts, 13 reb, 5 stl; Jordan Carpenter 13 pts, 19 reb, 4 stl; Aliyah Coleman 10 pts, 4 reb
Matoaca boys (8-13)
Did not play
Carver Academy Boys (10-13)
Carver Academy 83
Charles City 73
First round of Tri-Rivers District tournament
Carver stats: Darius Johnson 39 pts, 5 reb, 3 asst, 3 stl; Rome Hudson16 pts, 16 reb; Christopher Neblett 10 pts, 5 reb, 4 asst