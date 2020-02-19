Locals hit milestones in NCAA action

Recently, two L.C. Bird alums reached the 1,000 point plateau during their respective college careers. Those athletes were guard Malik Johnson, who attends Canisius,...

Recently, two L.C. Bird alums reached the 1,000 point plateau during their respective college careers.

Those athletes were guard Malik Johnson, who attends Canisius, and forward Keke Williams who is a student-athlete at St. Augustine University.

Malik Johnson

Johnson started his high school career at L.C. Bird, but transferred to Blue Ridge School. The speedy guard has been a constant force for the Golden Griffins since his arrival. In each of his four seasons, he’s increased his output in all major statistics- points scored, rebounds, assists and steals. Though 25 games in his senior season, he’s filling the stat sheet averaging 13.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6 assists per game. Those big numbers have come from a small frame- Johnson stands just 5-10.

His brothers, Robert and Yahkee both attended L.C. Bird. Johnson is currently playing professional basketball in Russia, and played for the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA’s G-League. Johnson played college football at Hampton University and became a key contributor for the Pirates, rushing for 1,546 yards and 12 touchdowns over two seasons.

Kayalıya “Keke” Williams

Kaaliya ‘Keke’ Williams has also been a consistent performer for the Eagles, scoring her 1,000 career point in a 67-64 victory over Winston-Salem State. Offensively speaking, he’s been St. Augustine’s best option in every phase of the game. Williams leads the team scoring 11.2 points per game. She also sets the pace in three-point percentage (31.8%) and free throw shooting (85.9%).

Playing alongside her high school teammate, Angela Caraballo, who is third on the team in scoring at 8.2 points per contest, the dynamic duo have helped the Eagles soar to new heights. St. Augustine has won 10 games this season after only winning three contests in two of the previous three campaigns.

Williams and Caraballo have two games left on the docket before the well-attended CIAA tournament begins February 28. They will look to lead the Eagles to postseason success for the first time in years.

Now that you’ve had your offense, Thomas Dale alum Keyazia Taylor is here to provide you with defense.

Keyazia Taylor

Taylor, who plays for Division III Hollins University in Roanoke set the single season record for blocks as a sophomore with 57. Now, as a junior, she’s broken that record with 59 blocks with two regular season games remaining. Then, she one-upped herself and set the school standard for blocks in a career with 134.

With a year left at Hollins, Taylor figures to put the record out of reach for the foreseeable future.

Defense is not her only speciality. The junior is averaging 7.5 rebounds per game as a junior and led the ODAC as a sophomore with 10.8 rebounds per game. On the offensive end, she chips in as well, averaging six points per contest.

Hollins has a record of 11-12 thus far and is preparing for the upcoming ODAC tournament. They’ll tune up with games against Roanoke College and Shenandoah this week before the postseason begins.