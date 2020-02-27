Taxes needed for infrastructure

Letter to the editorTo the Editor: In response to Del. Coyner’s message on the legislature that the additional taxes that she objects to are...

Letter to the editorTo the Editor:

In response to Del. Coyner’s message on the legislature that the additional taxes that she objects to are necessary to meet critical infrastructure needs that were ignored while her party was in the majority: unfortunately, we have become a country where people think they can get nothing for something.

Herbert Loveless