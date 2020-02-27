Trending

Taxes needed for infrastructure

Letter to the Editor February 27, 2020 Elliott Fausz

Letter to the editorTo the Editor: In response to Del. Coyner’s message on the legislature that the additional taxes that she objects to are...

Letter to the editorTo the Editor:

In response to Del. Coyner’s message on the legislature that the additional taxes that she objects to are necessary to meet critical infrastructure needs that were ignored while her party was in the majority: unfortunately, we have become a country where people think they can get nothing for something.

Herbert Loveless

Taxes needed for infrastructure

Letter to the Editor Feb 27, 2020

Letter to the editorTo the Editor: In response to Del. Coyner’s...
Chase announces gubernatorial run early

Chase announces gubernatorial run early

State News Feb 27, 2020

Second-term senator says she may run as an independent...

Tower of 199 feet could be built in area

Chesterfield Government Feb 27, 2020

On Feb. 18, the Chesterfield County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval...
Pre-K program encourages students to explore learning activities

Pre-K program encourages students to explore learning activities

Schools Feb 27, 2020

Chesterfield County has taken a proactive approach to early...
Thank you, firefighters

Thank you, firefighters

Community Feb 27, 2020

Local resident Lynn Lofgren took a picture of firefighters...

Families First seeks community partners for upcoming Diaper Drive

Events Feb 27, 2020

Do you know an organization looking to make a difference in...
Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.