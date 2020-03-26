LTE: Assurance from doubt

When Chesterfield County schools announced recently that students would be out of classes for a month, several concerns crossed my thoughts. The coronavirus was...

The coronavirus was a concern for elderly citizens in the community. The additional pressing matter of interest was that the education in public schools was at a standstill. Personally, for me, all of my extracurricular activities have been postponed for an undisclosed amount of time.

In spite of my doubts, I was pleasantly surprised that those matters have not become a reality. My grandparents have remained healthy at this time. I have experienced less stress over academic due dates and have completed my assignments in a timely manner. Last and least I can enjoy a larger amount of free time at home.

In conclusion, I have embraced assurances during this tumultuous time as a high school student.

Drew Harville